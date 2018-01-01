Michael Mamas

Guest Writer
Founder of The Center of Rational Spirituality
Dr. Michael Mamas is the founder of The Center of Rational Spirituality, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the betterment of humanity through the integration of ancient spiritual wisdom with modern rational thought. From personal issues to global trends, Mamas helps individuals and organizations develop a deeper understanding and more comprehensive outlook by providing a "bridge" between the abstract and concrete, the eastern and western, and the ancient and modern. Mamas has been teaching for 35 years and writes on a variety of subjects on his blog, MichaelMamas.net.

How to Prevent Petty Conflicts and Nasty Rumors From Destroying Your Startup
Growth Strategies

Grudges and rivalries are a more dangerous threat to a growing company than any competitor.
5 min read
3 Red Flags to Identify a 'Smooth Operator' Before Hiring One
Hiring Tips

Since nobody is perfect, anybody who seems perfect is suspicious.
6 min read
Follow-up Is the Secret to Effective Delegation
Communications

A key leadership skill is walking that fine line between checking back and micromanaging.
5 min read
Respect: The Cornerstone of Success
Respect

To gain respect, openly and sincerely bring yourself to the table.
5 min read
Build Your Personal Brand by Conducting Business Like Best-in-Class Entrepreneurs
Ready for Anything

Acting with class and earning a reputation for being honorable is the foundation of living well.
5 min read
6 Insights to Increase Your Business Acumen
Relationship Building

Learn, and use, the acronym IPGACO to cultivate better business relationships.
5 min read
6 Tips for Helping Employees Work Through Conflicts
Team-Building

Proper behavior and attitudes at work bear great fruit.
6 min read
4 Ways Your Business Can Prevent the 'Tragedy of the Commons'
Business Management

An 'It's not my responsibility' mentality can devastate your business.
5 min read
Bringing About a New Economic Reality Demands Vigilance and Hard Work
Economic Recovery

Many factors led to our current economic state.
3 min read
For Real Knowledge of Your Business Look Deeper Than Facts
Business Management

Our ability to put facts together is what makes us a person of knowledge.
5 min read
7 Tips for Handling Hostility Wisely
Behavior

Learn how to effectively respond to mean behavior.
5 min read
A Delicate But Necessary Task of Opening Pandora's Box
Communication Strategies

Hidden secrets, judgments and resentments can eat away at your business.
5 min read
Here's How to Gain Respect Instead of Making an Enemy
Relationship Building

Don't allow negative feelings to ruin relationships in business and life.
5 min read
How to Transform Conflict and Gain Respect
Conflict

Become a respected leader by learning to turn the other cheek.
4 min read
4 Keys to Mastering the Art of Delegation
Delegation

Aim to make yourself dispensable when running your business.
5 min read
