Start Up Your Day

Microsoft and Facebook Are Laying an Internet Cable Across the Atlantic -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Microsoft and Facebook Are Laying an Internet Cable Across the Atlantic -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Shutterstock
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

In the clear. A jury ruled Google did not violate copyright laws by using Oracle software in its Android devices.

Out of reach. Microsoft and Facebook are working together to lay an Internet cable across the Atlantic.

Name your price. With a number of different features, users are noticing Uber’s surge-pricing tools aren’t always consistent -- or even announced.

Packing up. Twitter's head of business development and head of media and commerce both announced they are leaving the company.

Getting the green. After its latest funding round, Snapchat is valued at $18 billion.

Not so happy. McDonald’s has a pop-up with free fries in Sydney, but folks aren’t too happy about it.

A balanced diet. Taco Bell is now wrapping its chalupas with fried chicken.

Unlocked. This new Apple invention uses the iPhone as a car key.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert David Meltzer
David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Start Up Your Day

Mobile Users Are Spending More Time Playing Pokémon Go Than on Facebook -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Apple Is Planning a 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Elon Musk Is Working on a 'Top Secret Tesla Masterplan' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup