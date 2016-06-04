8 Hacks To Find Perfect Candidate For Your Organization

June 4, 2016 4 min read

Oh, you shouldn’t have hired him. He is a jerk. Ah, she is a bi**h. No matter, how well the interview goes or how impressive the screening goes, employee is smart enough (today) to manipulate HRs and Managers.

Well, they say ‘A Dad is a Dad’. You need not to be so scared about the hiring process. There are ways that certainly make the long-route easy and not skeptical. The talent scramble is cutthroat. It is more unmanageable when you are a startup business.

Well, well, launching a startup is one of the most courageous step an entrepreneur takes in his life. Obviously, there are factors that also matters the most but considerably, the cognitive process to find creative employees is complex.

You will understandably be confused about hiring employees because you wish to have self-starters and innovators who excels your startup. Adding the wrong person to the team really hurts. Hiring employee does not have to be unsettling but should be enjoyed. But, how can you know that a good person is hired for your company?

Startup leaders must have a fresh, new and advanced strategy. Let’s have some creative recruitment tactics that will definitely work (from employer’s side).

1. Host

Do you want to gallop like a horse or walk like a donkey? In this fluctuating arena of brand competition and contest to hire the smartest employee, all you have to do is stand out in the crowd and not be ‘the crowd’. A good way is to establish your brand as a leader, is to actually host your own events. Candidates will start associating you with leadership and be drawn to your name when they look for new opportunities.

2. Hiring or Dating

You enjoy dating with your partner; you don’t feel delighted about the interview. What if both are alike? You must be kidding. Tinder might not be your best bet for recruitment, but capitalizing on the networking methods could open many doors for your startup. Also, Meetup is a great place to find passionate pockets of talent locally. This is a great way to position your brand.

3. App- The All New Way to find New Talent

You have to get creative to find top talent for your startup nowadays. The Internet is full of sites designed to help you find top talent, with everything from the big names such as Hired to more focused sites such as Toptal and HackerRank. With a little digging, the best resources are at your fingertips. Today, mobile application development solutions are increasing rapidly as business mobile apps and other productivity mobile apps are in demand.

4. Behave Yourself

When you interview potential candidates, the last thing you need is to ask behavioral questions.

What makes you aggressive at work?

What short and long term goals did you set for yourself last year?

How do you prioritize your work on a daily basis?

Asking behavioral interview questions will genuinely reveal how the candidate will perform for your company.

5. Whimsical

Make your move quickly.

The best candidates will be in high demand. Being responsive is the best thing you can do. Once you are ready to extend your offer, connect to the candidate immediately. You should also notify the others whom you interviewed as a courtesy.

6. Talent agencies

Over the past half decades, because of the scarcity of quality candidates, there has been greater demand for the services of talent agencies. Illustration: An example of a good agency that assists entrepreneurs hire smart employees is Artisan Talent. The agency concentrates on finding the perfect candidates for their clients.

7. Online job markets

Startups can also search for freelancers in a number of online job market websites, including:

Upwork, Elance, Freelancer, Fiverr, People Per Hour, Guru, etc.

8. Social media

Of the 3 billion people who are using internet in a mundane life, more than 2 Billion are on social media. That’s fascinating. But not all social media networks function the same way. Each network is unique and has different network objective. Employers specially design their enterprise mobile applications and websites. Though, this seems a bit curvy but it eventually serves the goal.