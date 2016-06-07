Tech Entrepreneurs Come Together In Egypt For Techne Summit 2016

June 7, 2016 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Technology entrepreneurship event Techne Summit 2016 saw tech multinationals, startups, investors and expert speakers come together, on May 07-08, 2016 in Alexandria, Egypt, to facilitate business collaborations for MENA startups. Themed Technology-Innovation-Talent, the event showcased more than 100 startups, and over 80 global tech companies including the likes of Cisco, Intel, Google and others, and 1,600 attendees, to discuss opportunities and challenges facing the region’s tech businesses. Entrepreneurial workshops and competitions dominated the agenda of the two-day summit, presenting startups with monetary rewards and opportunities to connect with global investors.

Seedstars Alexandria 2016 -a part of the global Seedstars Summit offering prizes of over US$1,000,000 in value- was a part of the Techne summit. Tutorama emerged as the winning startup, bagging a chance to take part in the regional and global Seedstars Summits. Aramex conducted a competition for e-commerce startups, and offered Platinum, Gold and Silver Winner packages to the top three startups: Coterique, Farawlaya, and Jewel Hub. Swedish Institute Alexandria’s challenge rewarded social impact with an exchange program in Sweden, picking four winning startups based on the impact they had on climate change and environmental protection.

Related: Come Together: Entrepreneurs From Emerging Markets Converge At Seedstars Summit 2016

Upscale Development’s challenge rewarded promising education, IoT and smart city-related startups, while the Alexandria Future Technopreneurs Competition of Egypt’s Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC), offered TIEC accelerator vouchers to selected early-stage ventures. Supporting the pitch competitions were The Abraaj Group and Uber Egypt; the Techne Pitch event offered $3,000 to the winning startup Tatweer Uber Egypt partnered with Techne Summit to create a #Uber7antoor session, where entrepreneurs pitched their ideas to leading investors while sharing a hantoor (horse carriage) ride.

Speakers included Muhammed Mekki, ‎founding Partner, AstroLabs, Reine Abbas, co-founder and Partner, Wixel Studios, and Lauren Maillian, CEO and founder, LMB Group, among others. The Egyptian Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, The Federation of the Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, and other industry associations supported the event. Sponsors of Techne Summit include The U.S Consulate in Alexandria, The Swedish Institute in Alexandria, Aramex Egypt, and Microsoft.

Related: Five Reasons Going To A Conference Abroad Is A Must For SMEs