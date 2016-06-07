Business News

Tech Entrepreneurs Come Together In Egypt For Techne Summit 2016

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Tech Entrepreneurs Come Together In Egypt For Techne Summit 2016
Image credit: Techne Summit 2016
Muhammed Mekki, Founding Partner, AstroLabs at Techne Summit
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Technology entrepreneurship event Techne Summit 2016 saw tech multinationals, startups, investors and expert speakers come together, on May 07-08, 2016 in Alexandria, Egypt, to facilitate business collaborations for MENA startups. Themed Technology-Innovation-Talent, the event showcased more than 100 startups, and over 80 global tech companies including the likes of Cisco, Intel, Google and others, and 1,600 attendees, to discuss opportunities and challenges facing the region’s tech businesses. Entrepreneurial workshops and competitions dominated the agenda of the two-day summit, presenting startups with monetary rewards and opportunities to connect with global investors.

Lauren Maillian

Lauren Maillian, CEO & Founder, LMB Group at Techne Summit

Seedstars Alexandria 2016 -a part of the global Seedstars Summit offering prizes of over US$1,000,000 in value- was a part of the Techne summit. Tutorama emerged as the winning startup, bagging a chance to take part in the regional and global Seedstars Summits. Aramex conducted a competition for e-commerce startups, and offered Platinum, Gold and Silver Winner packages to the top three startups: Coterique, Farawlaya, and Jewel Hub. Swedish Institute Alexandria’s challenge rewarded social impact with an exchange program in Sweden, picking four winning startups based on the impact they had on climate change and environmental protection.

Related: Come Together: Entrepreneurs From Emerging Markets Converge At Seedstars Summit 2016

Techne Summit 2016
Upscale Development’s challenge rewarded promising education, IoT and smart city-related startups, while the Alexandria Future Technopreneurs Competition of Egypt’s Technology Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC), offered TIEC accelerator vouchers to selected early-stage ventures. Supporting the pitch competitions were The Abraaj Group and Uber Egypt; the Techne Pitch event offered $3,000 to the winning startup Tatweer. Uber Egypt partnered with Techne Summit to create a #Uber7antoor session, where entrepreneurs pitched their ideas to leading investors while sharing a hantoor (horse carriage) ride.

Reine Abbas, Co-founder and Partner, Wixel Studios at Techne Summit

Speakers included Muhammed Mekki, ‎founding Partner, AstroLabs, Reine Abbas, co-founder and Partner, Wixel Studios, and Lauren Maillian, CEO and founder, LMB Group, among others. The Egyptian Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, The Federation of the Egyptian Chambers of Commerce, and other industry associations supported the event. Sponsors of Techne Summit include The U.S Consulate in AlexandriaThe Swedish Institute in AlexandriaAramex Egypt,  and Microsoft. 

Related: Five Reasons Going To A Conference Abroad Is A Must For SMEs

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Business News

Apple Wins the Race to $1 Trillion: Here Are the Key Insights From This Quarter's Earnings Reports

Business News

Nedaa And Nokia Partner For A Fully Local Innovation Lab In Dubai

Business News

Careem Backs Egypt-Based Transportation Startup Swvl With Seed Funding