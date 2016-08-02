Customer Engagement

Boost Your Sales by Solving the Unknown Problem

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Boost Your Sales by Solving the Unknown Problem
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Sales Expert and Author; Founder of Shore Consulting
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Over the past 30 years I’ve met professionals selling everything from micro plots of land to entire islands. From investments in software startups in Seattle to investments in soybean farms in Mozambique. From lemonade on a street corner to Gatorade for the entire Pac-12 conference.

The sale fascinates me, period. But there is one particular type of sale that intrigues me more than anything else -- pre-paid funerals.

Think about it. You are selling a product that no one wants to buy and certainly never wants to use. You are selling it before they need it (hopefully well before).

Related: Creative Problem-Solving Strategies to Test Your Business Idea

Let me ask you: how much do you think about your own burial or cremation? No, let’s make that more difficult -- how much do you want to think about such things? Answer: You don't.

In the face of difficult headwinds, pre-paid funeral salespeople face the toughest of challenges. I recently spoke to such a sales professional and she offered an interesting perspective that she shares as a part of her sales presentation.

“Someone has to take responsibility for this -- it is a 100 percent guarantee. Take care of it now and you’ll have peace of mind for the rest of your long life. Don’t take care of it now and you’ll force your loved ones to handle arrangements at the most difficult time of their life. Act now and everyone wins. Don’t act and everybody loses.”

There is a lot to break down in that presentation, but I’ll start with this question: What is she selling? Her product: peace. (By the way, wouldn’t it be wonderful to describe your product in just one powerful word? Something to think about...)

Related: 8 Problem-Solving Practices That See Startups to Success

In a recent interview Daniel Pink, author of "To Sell is Human," opined that the most valuable sales professionals go beyond simply solving their customers’ problems but actually finding the problems about which their customers are unaware.

Says Pink, “If customers know precisely what the problem is, they can find a solution. Where you’re more valuable is when they don't know what the problem is, or they’re wrong about the problem, and you can identify a problem they don’t realize they have. Or you can look down the road and say, “Here is a problem you are going to confront; you’d better get ready for it now’.”

Well-said. Let’s apply that to pre-paid funeral services. The customer knows deep down that final arrangements are a fact of life (so to speak). But are they thinking:

  • Who makes the decisions, and what strife could that cause?
  • How much does it all cost, and who pays for it?
  • What were the precise wishes of the deceased?
  • How much stress will the family members be under at the time they have to make these arrangements?

Knowing that everyone will ultimately face these questions, the sales professional can identify problems of which the customer is not yet aware.

This requires a different way of thinking. According to Pink, “Problem solving is very much an analytic skill. Problem finding is more of a creative skill.”

Related: Don't Just Start a Business, Solve A Problem

Here is a worthwhile exercise. Spend a few minutes answering this question: What are the problems my customer is not yet aware of? How can I solve them? How can I sell the solution?

If you really want to add value, solve a problem that the customer does not know even exists. Solve the unknown problems and you'll undoubtedly boost your sales. Who knows...you might even change someone's world.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Customer Engagement

8 Proven Ways to Curate Your Customers into a Community

Customer Engagement

Porsche Is Giving Their Dealerships the 'Disneyland' Treatment, and It's a Great Lesson in Adapting to Consumer Trends

Customer Engagement

Good American Founder Emma Grede Gets Honest With Her Customers