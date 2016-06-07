10 Inspiring Quotes Of Mohammad Ali Which Inspired The Entrepreneur In Me

June 7, 2016 6 min read

Mohammad Ali rests in peace after fighting every battle of his life as a Champion. When he left for his heavily abode he has also left behind a great legacy of his success stories , countless stories of his pain , stories of sweat and blood which he has shed on his legendary journey of achieving greatness.

Every entrepreneur in some point of his life must have related themselves to his quotes. I bring those here which has inspired me in my moments of trial and testing. I am sure there must be hundred such quotes which inspire all of us while we fail and look up for some propellant in terms of hope and energy. Mohammad Ali will exist to instil that faith in our own potential always .

Don't count the days, make the days count

How true of the legend to have said these words. It comes as a force and strikes at our heart. What meaning you are giving to your own life? Do you know your own potential? Are you making these days of golden opportunities count on your immeasurable potential or just waiting for life to take a toll on you as you wither like a flower in oblivion.

"If my mind can conceive it, and my heart can believe it—then I can achieve it."

I know of all such brave hearts who have set their life on a mission to achieve that unachievable. Who have set their wings on fire to reach the horizon when dreams meet opportunity and possibilities. Dreamers can never be losers, until they doubt their own potential.

“It isn’t the mountains ahead to climb that wear you out; it’s the pebble in your shoe.”

Fear is not somewhere outside conspiring against us in the universe. If failures exist it is in our own mind and heart. It is in our own conceived ideas of failing .

"Only a man who knows what it is like to be defeated can reach down to the bottom of his soul and come up with the extra ounce of power it takes to win when the match is even."

Every drop of success which reaches in my bowl of life goes through the terrains of failures. I know what it takes to fail and I definitely don't want my preparation to go downwards. I would run even with last breath of mine to be a winner, even if I collapse on the winning line .

“Impossible is just a big word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they’ve been given than to explore the power they have to change it. Impossible is not a fact. It’s an opinion. Impossible is not a declaration. It’s a dare. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing.”



Failure is easy, falling is easy, running away is easy, turning my back towards opportunity is easy, doubt is easy. What is not easy is fighting to the last breath , rising again and again after countless failures, resisting is not easy, believing in oneself is not easy , fighting for who we are is not easy. It takes lots of grit and gall to do what we ought to do despite all the challenges life throws at us .

“He who is not courageous enough to take risks will accomplish nothing in life.”

Try not taking the risk in your life and you would never regret more. I imagine the last day of my life and the last question to myself? What if? is the most dreaded question I could ask myself in those few seconds. I don't want to die with that regret to have lived my life in some different way.

“If they can make penicillin out of moldy bread, they can sure make something out of you.”

Sure we can make a lot out of ourselves. Its just a determination and lot of hard work which spills the bean.

“I hated every minute of training, but I said, ‘Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a champion.'”

I have failed hundreds of time and every time I look up I imagine myself as a champion applauded by the world , and I get this energy of thousand horses. This has never failed me , and I bet It will never.

“I’ve wrestled with alligators. I’ve tussled with a whale. I done handcuffed lightning. And throw thunder in jail."

Every life has an Everest to climb and it depends on us if we are prepared to take that challenge.

“Champions aren't made in gyms. Champions are made from something they have deep inside them-a desire, a dream, a vision. They have to have the skill, and the will. But the will must be stronger than the skill.”

Yes ideas are won with passion in heart. There are many skilled who don't know their WHY to do that. I may not be the most successful person on this earth , but I am definitely not the one with a loser face hiding behind the closed doors of comfort, avoiding the hurdles and waiting for success to knock and award me.

“Live everyday as if it were your last because someday you're going to be right.”

Rest in peace champion , you were great and you will remain to inspire us in our trek and trail of success and failure , you will teach us humbleness in our peak of success , you will motivate us when ever we fall and you will teach us to be grounded when life treats us to the best.

You are going to be missed by the whole world and you have shown the world , power of a common man to never settle for less than a star. You reached people beyond boundaries , race and religion with your passion for a game which involved punches and blood . #RIPChampion