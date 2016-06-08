Funding

This CRM Solution Provider Raised $23 mln from Microsoft, Salesforce and existing investors

The fresh round of funds brings the company's total capital raised to $36.2 Million
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This CRM Solution Provider Raised $23 mln from Microsoft, Salesforce and existing investors
Image credit: Helpshift
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

CRM solution provider Helpshift closed a $23 Million Series B with participation from new investors, Microsoft Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and all previously existing investors, including Intel Capital, Nexus Venture Partners, True Ventures and Visionnaire Ventures.

The fresh round of funds brings the company’s total capital raised to $36.2 million, Helpshift said in a statement.

Consumers are tired of waiting for support agents to get back to them, and companies are tired of staffing expensive support teams to answer common, or even predictable, problems in the first place. People want immediate help, wherever they are, especially when using mobile applications,” said Abinash Tripathy, CEO and co-founder of Helpshift.

Helpshift is a standard fast paced SaaS Tech company that provides customer support platform for retaining and engaging mobile users. Industries that have most quickly adopted Helpshift include brands focused on ecommerce, gaming, lifestyle and productivity.

Helpshift, which mainly targets international markets, has 7 percent of its clientele in India. About 45 percent of its business comes from the U.S. Its clientele includes Zynga, VirginMedia, Microsoft, WesternUnion, Flipboard, Shyp, Luxe, WordPress and thousands of other industry leading brands, startups, and developers.

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

Amid Controversies, OYO On Its Way To Secure $1.5 Billion In Fresh Funding

Funding

How a Direct-To-Consumer Mattress Start-up Raised INR 11 Cr In Funding

Funding

Healthtech Startup Onco.com Secured $7 million In Series A Funding Round