Don't ignore content-it's an essential part of site development. Here's how to add everything from basic text to multimedia elements like audio and video presentations.

May 1, 2000 3 min read

The next step in site development is adding content, which includes everything from basic text to multimedia elements like audio and video presentations. Don't skimp on the content; it brings visitors back to your site and also boosts your credibility as an expert in your field. Again, this is something you can tackle alone, or you can get help from a designer and hosting company.

