These 4 Startups Tie Up To Capture Market

June 9, 2016

A startup, essentially, tries to solve a problem, but what happens when a startup finds itself in the middle of a problem?

This is where tie ups come into picture. When two startups try to fulfil each other by partnering and solving a problem together. Let’s find out who went into this mutually beneficial relationship recently.

A tie up of music and travel

A tie up between travelling and music, taxi aggregator Uber has tied up with online music portal Gaana to offer its riders two months of free music subscription.

Applied across Uber Black, Uber Go, Uber WiFi and Uber SUV, the pilot project will begin in Mumbai and plays a crucial role in enhancing the rider's Uber experience, Shailesh Sawlani, general manager, Uber Mumbai, said in a statement. “We look at different ways to engage with riders to ensure they have a great holistic Uber experience”, he added.

The Gaana music app, which has 42-million downloads, will venture into in-car entertainment with this partnership."Music lovers want to experience uninterrupted music of their choice and with this partnership we aim to give the rider this experience on Gaana," said Prashan Agarwal, chief operating office at Gaana.

Easy payment and convenient stay

To facilitate payments for hotel bookings, Budget hotel aggregator OYO has partnered digital payments firm ItzCash.

With this tie up, OYO will get access to 75,000 physical and digital retail touchpoints of ItzCash. Where it will help Itzcash to strengthen its grip on the digital stage, OYO will be able to provide its consumer an option to pay for hotel bookings without using debit or credit cards.

Managing Director of ItzCash, Naveen Surya said talking about the tie up, “While we already dominate Rail bookings; our focus in air and hotel bookings will drive the incremental growth in the next two fiscals for ItzCash. Travel & Hotel bookings account for 12 - 15 % of ItzCash business and with this association it's going to be the fastest growing sector for us. It is expected to grow at 60% year-on-year.”

"The partnership with ItzCash will enable us to reach the large traveller-base that transacts through offline channels" added Ritesh Agarwal, CEO and Founder, OYO.

An inventory for excess products

eCommerce platform Industrybuying, which deals in B2B transactions, has tied up with online/offline marketplace Tradexs to liquidate its excess inventory.

This partnership will allow Industrybuying to list their excess inventory in Tradexs' marketplace. Tradexs will then sell those listed product through their online/offline channels within the shortest time period feasible.

Addressing the gap in the sector, Rahul Gupta, Co-founder, Industrybuying, “Excess inventory is a relevant and large component in B2B e-commerce sector and through this partnership, we continue our focus to address that gap.”

Milind Joshi, CEO of Tradexs also promises to support Industrybuying and its associates to successfully trade in their excess inventory. "We have some of the prominent manufacturers who trade excess inventory through our platform,” he added.

Only last year Industrybuying included an inventory liquidation feature on its platform that lists excess inventory of industrial and B2B manufacturers and OEMs on a monthly basis and puts it online to be sold to customers all over India.

Franchising across the country

Automated bike wash startup Express Bike Works has tied-up with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for setting up franchisee outlets at their 12000+ sites across country. Though HPCL isn’t a startup, the tie up will aggressively expand Express Bike Works’ reach across the country, making it as fruitful as any.

EBW already have two outlets, one each, in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai at the HP petrol pumps and will soon launch in Hyderabad, Nagpur, Pune, Vizag, Cochin and Vijaywada. Other than this tie up, EBW will also be launching franchisees at IOCL retail outlets and standalones, across Pune, Surat, Hyderabad, Cochin, Nagpur, Delhi, Coimbatore, Mysore and Bengaluru this year.They have already set-up a store at IOCL petrol pump in Hennur, Bengaluru which has a high density of two-wheelers. Another stand-alone retail outlet has been launched in Guntur in Andhra Pradesh, close to NagaramPalem road.

The services to be provided are 2-minute automated motorcycle washing, detailing, health check-up, express maintenance and on-road assistance anywhere in India.

On their association withHPCL, Niraj Taksande, Co-founder, Express Bike Works says, “This association has given us a much needed boost to sign-up and set up a store in the least time. Location being the major asset in our retail business, petrol pumps provide us enough traction for an early store breakeven.”

"We have been extremely careful while partnering with a potential franchisee. Expanding through such a model is a critical procedure and to ensure that our brand is in the right hands, we follow strict parameters like the franchisee's willingness to upheld & maintain the brand's identity, willingness to trust and follow directions and a passion to succeed by being self-driven” adds Niraj.