Starbucks Is Giving Away Free Tea Today -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Sip it. Thanks to National Tea Day, Starbucks is giving out free tea today.

The divide. People have taken notice to the differences in search results between “Three black teenagers” and “Three white teenagers,” highlighting racial bias in society and media.

A new perspective. Facebook now allows tilt view with 360-degree photos.

Updated. Experts are expecting to see a new, smarter Siri in the future.

Mind your manners. Parents are starting to worry that Amazon’s Echo might be teaching their kids to be rude.

Learning for fun. Microsoft has launched the beta version of Minecraft for schools.

Password changes. Hackers may have grabbed password info for at least 33 million Twitter accounts.

Burned. A large group of shareholders from Canada say Burger King’s all-white male executive board is a national embarrassment.

A new champ. Moe’s Southwest Grill has taken Chipotle’s crown in the Harris Poll annual survey, earning the “Brand of the Year" title in the casual Mexican restaurants category.

