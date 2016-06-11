Infographics

Are You Living in a Digital Bubble? This Flowchart Will Tell You. (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Are You Living in a Digital Bubble? This Flowchart Will Tell You. (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock/mashup by Entrepreneur
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The internet is an example -- for better or worse -- of the freedom of expression. Yet, people find ways to insulate themselves on social media sites and elsewhere on the web.

People might unintentionally find themselves in a “filter bubble” -- that is, only reading and / or engaging with content that confirms their views and opinions. Consider, for instance, what sites you head to for news (besides Entrepreneur, of course), if you use anti-tracking software and  the types of posts and comments you put online. All of these aspects of your digital life might be signs of being in a filter bubble.

The digital echo chamber can lead people to stop expanding their horizons and learning new information. Therefore, Hyper Island, a company that focuses on educational programs and courses as well as innovation consulting for companies, put together an infographic to help raise awareness of these filter bubbles. Check out the flowchart below to find out the level of insulation you experience online.

Click to Enlarge

Infograph)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Infographics

What Does Big Tech Know About You? Basically Everything.

Infographics

4 High-Growth Industries for Entrepreneurs in 2019 (Infographic)

Infographics

Here's Every State's Favorite Holiday Movie (Infographic)