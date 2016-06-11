5 Business Apps For Women Entrepreneurs To Rise And Shine

June 11, 2016 3 min read

Using business apps has become a new and reliable trend for the entrepreneurs. Specifically, the lady entrepreneurs have marked their presence in the corporate world with their efforts and new approach towards work. Along with their efforts, these women of business stream have utilized innovative techniques to rise ahead. However, in this technologically advanced world, it is advisable to act smart rather than just limiting your work to hard-work. In short, the current era is welcoming several new ways to boost the sales and publicity of all the organizations. Here are 5 business apps which have contributed to the success of female entrepreneurs:

Dropbox

No doubt, every professional is always busy to keep a record of all the documents. Thus, she has to often postpone discussions with the clients for some or the other prospects. In such a scenario, Dropbox comes to the rescue of highly spirited female entrepreneurs. It is a cloud storage system which keeps all the documents saved at a single place. These files can be accessed from anywhere and at any point of time. It is such an easy way to keep a track of all the documents without any problem. Be it a professional or business document, dropbox allows you to access the same with utmost ease.

Time Master

If a woman entrepreneur is working or dealing with clients on an hourly basis, then, time needs to be tracked precisely. On the other hand, it also becomes crucial to process the billing on the basis of time spent with the client. Hence, for these two objectives, it can be tough to calculate the time manually. Thus, Time Master is a handy tool to keep an account of time calculation for easy billing of the client. Mostly, this business app has come as a blessing in disguise for all those female entrepreneurs who intend to file the bill of clients according to the hours spent in the meeting with them. Time Master is one of the best business apps as it also consists of the feature of expense calculation. In fact, optional billing is also provided by this app.

Awesome Note

Organizing and managing the notes along with the multitasking becomes difficult for business entrepreneurs. Awesome note has made it easier for women entrepreneurs to manage their notes in a very easy way. Attractive interface of this app makes it fun to use all the features. Awesome Note combines the feature of note-making and to-do list for making the female entrepreneur’s work easier for them. They can save time and access their list of to-do things and organizer.

Expensify

Within almost every business, travel expenses and all the other expenses need to be tracked. Therefore, the women entrepreneurs should use the expensify app to easily calculate the expenses without any problem. All the receipts can be photographed and selection of expense report, thereby, carrying out with the total calculation of expenses becomes easier. Expensify is a must-use app for the female entrepreneurs.

Pepperi

Pepperi is a leading mobile CRM app for women entrepreneurs who are largely focusing on sales. Specifically, e-commerce sales become easier with this app giving the professionals, an overview of sales and other segments. This fully automated app is worth checking out and getting hands on it. Pepperi determines seamless integration to leading ERP systems. The main aim of this app is to maximize the sales of professionals further allowing them to improve customer support services readily.

On a whole, if you are a woman entrepreneur and want to set your foot in the corporate world, then, use these handy business apps for utmost convenience.