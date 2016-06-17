Technology

No Strings Attached: Skullcandy Introduces The Grind Wireless

Image credit: Skullcandy
Skullcandy Grind Wireless Headphones
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Skullcandy, the brand synonymous with cool audio accessories, has cut the cord on its popular Grind headphones.

Image credit: Skullcandy.

The new Grind Wireless are Bluetooth enabled, on-ear headphones that sound as good as they look. Available in six color combinations, Grind Wireless supports up to 33 ft. of long-range wireless connectivity. And what about actual listening time? Get ready for up to 12 hours of sound on a fully charged battery. The brand didn’t eliminate features to make this version possible either. Instead, Skullcandy has integrated a microphone into the right earcup so that you can receive calls while paired to a smartphone. Also included is a backup AUX cable in the box just in case you want to plug in, otherwise enjoy your favorite tunes with no strings attached.

Image credit: Skullcandy.

