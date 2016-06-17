Disney

Disney Faces PR Crisis, Risk of Legal Action After Gator Attack

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Disney Faces PR Crisis, Risk of Legal Action After Gator Attack
Image credit: Reuters | Adrees Latif
A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission helicopter flies over the Seven Seas lagoon at Walt Disney World resort after an alligator dragged a two-year-old boy into the water in Orlando.
4 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

June was supposed to have been a triumphant month for Walt Disney Co theme parks, with the flashy opening of a long-planned resort in Shanghai and a new Florida attraction based on its wildly popular animated movie Frozen.

Instead, the company is facing a public relations crisis and the possibility of legal action after an alligator snatched and killed a toddler at the Walt Disney World resort in Orlando, Florida, legal and communications experts said.

"When people think of Disney they think of magic, the unbelievable, and everything is going to be fun. This incident flies in the face of that," said Sam Singer, a crisis communications manager who represented the San Francisco Zoo after a tiger escaped and killed a teenage boy there in 2007.

The alligator tragedy unfolded on Tuesday evening, as many top Disney officials were halfway around the globe to launch the Shanghai park that had been in the works for 17 years. The company reaction was swift.

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger called the boy's family and publicly offered condolences. George Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World, flew back to Florida from Shanghai. And a statement of sympathy from Kalogridis was posted on the official Disney Parks blog.

The boy's family has not said it will file suit, saying in a public statement that they are "devastated" and thanking "local authorities and staff who worked tirelessly" after the attack.

But the possibility of a lawsuit makes Disney's response more complicated, experts said. "The more they say, the more liability they could potentially create for themselves," Singer said.

"They are low key, contrite and helpful," Juda Engelmayer, a crisis manager at 5W PR, said of Disney's response. "That's all they can do at the moment."

Disney plans to open its Frozen attraction at Epcot next week as scheduled, a spokeswoman said, though it has canceled a press event to preview the ride.

Several legal experts differed in their assessments of Disney's potential legal liability in the attack, but most agreed the company would have a strong impetus to quickly settle any case.

They said one potential problem for the company could be that, despite creating an inviting beach environment with lounge chairs, Disney didn't post specific warnings about alligators, instead posting "no swimming" signs.

"These people are from Nebraska and I can guarantee never once did they think they were in any type of danger letting their child wade in six inches of water," said Orlando personal injury lawyer Lou Pendas, who has represented individuals in cases against Disney.

Disney plans to install new signs warning of alligators in the area, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Pendas said he could only recall one other alligator attack in the 45 years that Disney has been operating in Florida, in the 1980s when an alligator bit an 8-year-old boy, who survived.

But, Pendas said, the rarity of such attacks did not relieve Disney of responsibility.

"This is unbelievably rare but could easily have been avoided by proper signage and perhaps building a retention wall to keep the alligators off the beach," he said. "The law says you have to take appropriate steps to keep your invitees safe."

A Disney spokeswoman did not respond to questions about potential liability.

In a lawsuit that followed a 2009 alligator attack in which an Ohio man, James Wiencek, lost his arm while golfing at South Carolina's Fripp Island Resort, defense lawyers argued that legal doctrine dating back to Roman times held landowners could not be held responsible for the acts of wild animals.

They also argued the danger of alligators in a coastal region of South Carolina was so well-known and obvious the golfer himself should have exercised greater care.

The case settled for an undisclosed amount before trial in 2013.

Stanford Law Professor Nora Freeman Engstrom said that Disney had a duty to protect visitors from danger and that wording and placement of the signs would be carefully looked at if the case went to trial.

The company could argue that the incident was not foreseeable and that the sign was adequate, she said. But she predicted the case would not go to trial.

"The bottom line is that they have a child whose body was snatched from the parents" as they watched, she said. "I don't think it is the kind of case where you want to be arguing the ... subtle details of law."

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles, Karen Freifeld and Anthony Lin in New York and Peter Henderson in San Francisco; Editing by Peter Henderson and Sandra Maler)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Disney

Lawsuit Claims Disney Is Tracking Kids in 42 Apps

Disney

Disney to Ditch Netflix and Start its Own Streaming Service

Disney

Disney Can Fly Drones After Unblocking Its Parks' No-fly Zones