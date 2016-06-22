Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: To Stand Out From Its Competitors, This Sandwich Shop Has an Extra Tasty Nightly Ritual

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Why not reward yourself with something tasty every once in awhile? Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop sure would like to know.

So dedicated to the taste of their menu items, the founders, Lois and Alan Margolet, would roast whole fresh turkeys overnight. They originally opened the shop in Wilmington, Del. in 1976 and named it after their grandfather, Philip Capriotti.

By 1991, they started franchising with family members and later expanded outside of the unit. However, the family sold the franchise to Ashley Morris, a former franchisee, in 2008.

With more than 100 locations today, the company is currently ranked as No. 264 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list -- and still does the nightly roasting.

