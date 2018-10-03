Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Inc.
Subs
Founded
1976
Franchising Since
1991 (27 Years)
Corporate Address
6056 S. Durango, #100
Las Vegas, NV 89113
CEO
Ashley Morris
Initial Investment ⓘ
$365,000 - $793,217
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$400,000 - $1,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000 - $300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6-7%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
270 hours
Classroom Training:
49 hours