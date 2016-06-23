6 Tips To Manage Your Entrance Into The Mobile App Market Strategically

June 23, 2016 4 min read

CEOs of startups that develop mobile apps are very much associated with the perpetual struggle between high quality and speed. In mobile app development, the ill-famed longer development cycles, as compared to traditional web applications, are a hindrance especially for developers.

It is one of the crucial point that if you are first-to-market, then this point can be your added advantage to distinguish runaway success and a product that may not make it off the shelf. Today, there many resources that can be utilized to boost the app development process.

Here is something for you if you are an entrepreneur; creating a mobile app without a mind-numbling long development cycle would be fun, right? Let’s get into the details about hacking the mobile app development timeline.

You must use these tips these tips to more strategically manage your entrance into the mobile app market.

Offload Non-Core Activities

Once you are done with your core product, the right step to put into action is to think about how your mobile app is going to efficaciously engage your customers. Mobile engagement platforms are entirely constituted of pre-made applets that can be summed up to your core product without any additional coding.

The types of applets offered comprises of fresh features tours, sharing tools, feedback tools, special offer notifications, and incites to convert free to premium customers. Illustration: Twilio provides them for communications, WalkMe provides them for engagement, while SendGrid for email. They serve different purposes.

Low-Fidelity Wireframes

It’s always smart enough to use low-fidelity wireframes to plan the layout of your app and map it out from architectural and design point of view. Low-fidelity wireframes save the precious time if compared to high-fidelity wireframes because they are rough blueprints, more abstract and include less detail. The best feature about the Wireframes is that they give the programmers the perfect idea for the functionalities that is required to be built-in. Additionally. UX designer gets the right directions so as to design the best user interface. Unified under the same vision and taking everyone on the same page spares good time in the long run.

Hybrid Mobile Development Solutions

Xamarin and Adobe Phonegap, cross-platform hybrid solutions, lets the user to effectively use a single codebase to target multiple platforms. It is far more better than writing native code for each platform separately. You build once and get two apps, for iOS and Android platforms.

They have their own drawbacks as the feeble thing about hybrid apps are that it handle animations with less fluidity and take up a substantial amount of memory. Substantially, many startups have used them to rapidly penetrate the market, then replace them with native apps to provide a powerful solution. This has nothing to do with the mobile app costing. So, this is one of the best strategic way to enter into the mobile app market.

Outsource Non-Core Development Features

If your mobile app does require some level of coding, consider outsourcing some of your development efforts. Outsourcing for developers is more efficient than having your in-house team do it.

It happens that your in-house programmers have ample of experience and expertise developing iOS apps, but you want to launch for Android then without making any panic decision of Android development, hire a team with the enough experience and workflow chemistry. By doing that (outsourcing), you are also ensuring that the original mobile app development team is focusing on main operations.

Set Up Automated Testing To Ensure App Security

Do you wish to conciliate fast development cycles and provide a quality product? Then, the best way is to automate your mobile application testing. With this, you can simultaneously run a suite of tests that would otherwise take hours to complete manually.

By speeding up testing, you will be able to expand test coverage in the same amount of time, and the code is bug-free. Example: Appium is an open-source test automation framework for use with native, hybrid and mobile web apps for iOS and Android.

Lean Method, MVP And Testing

Rather than entering the market with a robust product, launch a minimum viable product, to enter the market fast immediately. Then, start collecting data using a build-measure-learn feedback loop. Use the feedback collected to continually inform the development process. Plan to operate on very short iterative cycles or “sprints,” where new updates are released in short 2-4 week periods. In short: Adopt The Lean Method, Launch Your MVP And Start Testing.