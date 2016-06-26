Investors

'Good Investors Know When To Push, Probe, Nudge, And Step Back Too'

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
'Good Investors Know When To Push, Probe, Nudge, And Step Back Too'
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sanjay Nath, Managing Partner and Co-founder of Mumbai-based seed stage venture firm Blume Ventures puts in perspective key elements including product validation, fundraising cycle, and the otherwise complex entrepreneur-investor relationship for start-ups planning their first or follow-on investment.

Putting Money Where Mouth Is

Unlike a late stage investor that bet on an emerging category leader in its Series C and beyond funding rounds such as Practo in health tech space, early or seed stage investor like us come in quite early. Late stage investment has a very different level of risk-return curve when compared to an early stage investment. For us, the growth curve on a relative basis is more important than the absolute level of traction in a start-up.

All entrepreneurs love to talk about their product (as they should), but it’s our task as investor to probe deeper and test how potential customers and the market will value their product. We usually make three-four introductions after every meeting. There’s no better validation than constructive user feedback. Such validation is the missing link that helps us evaluate the difference between what entrepreneur says about the product and how it actually perceived.

Stretch out Your Runway

There is no dearth of capital for startups but its infusion is now preceded by even more stringent and prolonged due diligence and product scrutiny.

So, it would be wise for start-ups to stretch the capital they have in hand for the current year. Earlier, we’d advise our portfolio start-ups to raise for a runway of 9-12 months. Today that advice has changed to 12-15 or even 15-18 months. Moreover, start-ups don’t have to overstress themselves about getting the “perfect” valuation. Given the tight market condition, it is far more important to find a long-term investor
rather than go with an investor who just pamper you with high valuation.

Get Into a Long-term Relationship

The ecosystem that an entrepreneur is trying to build is like a jigsaw puzzle, where, though an investor is important, but he/she is not the only stakeholder. There are customers, business partners, employees, and suppliers/vendors as well.

As the well known Sun Microsystems founder-turned venture capitalist Vinod Khosla puts it aptly, “My job is simply to be a coach, a type of venture assistant that guides entrepreneurs,” the most important aspect for entrepreneurs to realize is that this is a very long-term relationship. Good founders know when to reach out to their investors. Similarly, good investors know when to push, probe, nudge and also step back too. They are self-aware when mentoring borders on interference.

In India, founders find it difficult to share bad news, as we are all used to only talk about and hear good news. One of our fund investors interestingly observes that, “Only good news travels up the elevator, while bad news is always banished to the basement.”

The best partnerships are defined when investors can go up to the founder and say, “Listen, we know what’s going right, tell me what is going wrong, where your gaps and red flags are, and let us focus on fixing those.”

This openness defines a good investor-founder relationship. I would like to summarize by saying the best entrepreneurs are self-confident but also very self aware of not just their strengths but more importantly of their gaps. They seek out help to fill them and complete that jigsaw puzzle necessary for success.

This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (June 2016 Issue).

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Investors

Profitability for Ola and Scalability for Druva are the Biggest Hurdles before Going Public

Investors

What Investors Expect from Start-ups Before and After Pumping Capital

Investors

This Angel Investor Looks At Clear, Focused Founders And Timing Before Investing In Start-Ups