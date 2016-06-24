Brits and Americans React to the Brexit Vote on Social Media

June 24, 2016 3 min read

It was announced today that the people of the United Kingdom have voted to leave the European Union. While it will greatly impact the future of the U.K., the vote will also have an affect on American businesses as well.

Changes in the economy and leadership roles have already taken place. According to the Reuters tweet below, the Dow Jones is already down 530 points after the vote.

Nasdaq down 3.6 percent shortly after opening following Brexit vote, Dow Jones down 530 points — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) June 24, 2016

Following the results, Prime Minister David Cameron announced that he would be resigning from his position.

Read the Prime Minister's full statement following the result of the EU referendum https://t.co/CHhL1YvdJs — UK Prime Minister (@Number10gov) June 24, 2016

The vote to leave the EU came as a shock to many. British influencers shared many heartfelt posts showing their support for one another despite the decision, while others expressed their anger. From celebrities to politicians, just about everyone had different reactions to the Brexit vote. See below for some social media reactions from the #BrexitVote.

Leaving the EU is a very sad decision that will do huge damage to Britain’s prosperity & Europe’s stability: https://t.co/TAkUH04WKg — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) June 24, 2016

UK’s amazing people will get through this with unity, resolve & decency: https://t.co/TAkUH04WKg pic.twitter.com/gVR8GHKGAI — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) June 24, 2016

This is why Trump can win the U.S. presidency. People are fed up with conventional politicians. #EUreferendum — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 24, 2016

Always good to kick off by showing you don't understand a key issue. https://t.co/gTDaDPpLIL — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 24, 2016

I can't get my head around what's happening in Britain.I'm so sorry to the youth of Britain. I fear you've been let down today x — James Corden (@JKCorden) June 24, 2016

The people have spoken. That's democracy. And now we have to make this work, and defend all and any rights that are under threat. — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) June 24, 2016

The older generation has voted the future for the younger generation... pic.twitter.com/neaquLKdTs — Alfie Deyes (@PointlessBlog) June 24, 2016

"We respect the choice the people of the United Kingdom have made." —Hillary #BrexitVote pic.twitter.com/58yM8oDkL6 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 24, 2016