Brits and Americans React to the Brexit Vote on Social Media

Brits and Americans React to the Brexit Vote on Social Media
Image credit: Matt Cardy/Stringer | Getty Images
Prime Minister David Cameron speaks outside Downing Street.
It was announced today that the people of the United Kingdom have voted to leave the European Union. While it will greatly impact the future of the U.K., the vote will also have an affect on American businesses as well.

Changes in the economy and leadership roles have already taken place. According to the Reuters tweet below, the Dow Jones is already down 530 points after the vote.

Following the results, Prime Minister David Cameron announced that he would be resigning from his position.

The vote to leave the EU came as a shock to many. British influencers shared many heartfelt posts showing their support for one another despite the decision, while others expressed their anger. From celebrities to politicians, just about everyone had different reactions to the Brexit vote. See below for some social media reactions from the #BrexitVote.










