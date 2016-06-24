ICYMI

ICYMI: Brexit, Billionaires and Best Books -- Top Stories of the Week

Image credit: Mary Turner I Getty Images
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

5 Signs You're Much Smarter Than Average

According to new research, if these things apply to you there's a good chance you have a high IQ.

World’s 10 Most Expensive Cities

When one thinks of the world's most expensive cities, images of New York and London probably pop to mind. But those two do not even make the list.

5 Key Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read

Success leaves clues. These author-entrepreneurs and insightful analysts will school you in the essentials.

Brits and Americans React to the Brexit Vote on Social Media

From celebrities to politicians, tweets showed support or flat out anger after U.K. citizens voted to leave the EU.

10 Times Elon Musk Had the Best Response

Elon Musk has noted his lack of filter and marketing skills, and the results are sometimes, well, perfect. 

12 Low-Cost Business Ideas for Introverts

Many introverts excel at running their own startups or being self-employed. Here's a list of low-cost business ideas that maximize on the skills of introversion for under $1,000.

Shark Tank Star Robert Herjavec's Simple Tip for Boosting Productivity

For this busy Shark, getting more done in less time boils down to one small but mighty word that many people are afraid to say.

