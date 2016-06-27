Franchise of the Day: Hit a Grand Slam With This Franchise

June 27, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Any true fan will go to any length to watch the big game live. In the moments that product legendary moves, those fans want something to help remind them of history being made -- a buzzer beater, a hail mary or the game winning goal.

Because of their love of sports, R. Daniel Burgner and Carl Hansson founded The Sports Section photography in 1983 to offer photo services for youth sports, schools and events.

Based in Duluth, Ga., the company began franchising in 1984. Now with more than 200 locations, it’s currently ranked as No. 267 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.