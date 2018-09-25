TSS Photography
#270 Franchise 500| Youth sports, school, and event photography

TSS Photography
Youth sports, school, and event photography
About
Founded

1983

Franchising Since

1984 (34 Years)

Corporate Address

1300 Metropolitan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73108

CEO

Jack Counts

Parent Company

Candid Color Systems

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$20,400 - $74,275

Net-worth Requirement

$50,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$10,500 - $25,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$7,500 - $7,500

Ad Royalty Fee

$50/mo.

Financing Options

TSS Photography offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment

TSS Photography has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Veteran Incentives

10-20% off franchise and territory fees

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Online Support

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Social media

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

52 hours

Additional Training:

as needed

Number of Employees Required to Run:

2

TSS Photography is ranked #270 in the Franchise 500!
Bio
The Sports Section was founded in 1983 by R. Daniel Burgner and Carl Hansson. It began franchising in 1984 with the formation of its parent company, B&H Products Inc. TSS Photography is now based in Oklahoma City.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $20,400 High - $74,275
Units
+5.6%+10 UNITS (1 Year) -6.5%-13 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: September 25th, 2018
