TSS Photography
Youth sports, school, and event photography
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
1984 (34 Years)
Corporate Address
1300 Metropolitan Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73108
CEO
Jack Counts
Parent Company
Candid Color Systems
Initial Investment ⓘ
$20,400 - $74,275
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$10,500 - $25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$7,500 - $7,500
Ad Royalty Fee
$50/mo.
TSS Photography offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
TSS Photography has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
10-20% off franchise and territory fees
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Social media
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
40 hours
Classroom Training:
52 hours
Additional Training:
as needed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2