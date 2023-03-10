TSS Photography specializes in photographing youth sporting events and athletes. The company was founded in 1983 and after one year of successful operations, it began to franchise. TSS Photography headquarters is in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

As a TSS Photography franchisee, you will shoot photos of young athletes and teams. You will also receive contracts to take pictures of players at the games and events. Some schools and sports organizations will hire you to take photos of non-sport-related events and functions. You also have the opportunity to branch out to photography with church groups, families, etc.

Why You May Want to Start a TSS Photography Franchise

TSS Photography is a great option if you want to put your photography skills to use or embark on a new venture. A unique feature of the company is that they do not charge royalty fees on bookings. After Candid Color Systems acquired TSS photography in 2014, they began to offer unlimited access to green screen solutions, patented virtual groups, and a company-owned photo match system. As a franchise owner, you get to enjoy the territorial rights of no less than 100,000 people.

Contrary to popular belief, TSS Photography does not require franchisees to have existing photography skills to join their franchise family. As the franchisee, you can always find a photographerto do the actual shooting as you concentrate on other aspects of the business. Additionally, since you will be your boss, you get to work on your terms and set your working hours; this may allow you to pursue other interests.

What Might Make a TSS Photography Franchise a Good Choice?

TSS Photography has been a frequent flyer on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. To qualify as a TSS Photography franchisee, you will need to pay a franchising fee along with an initial investment, which helps to pay for marketing, training, equipment, software, and website maintenance, among others. Additional fees may include the independent representative fee and a commission finder’s fee. Additionally, if you are a veteran, TSS Photography offers a discount off franchise and territory fees.

It would be wise to speak with your financial planner and attorney as you explore the franchise opportunity with TSS Photography.

Training and company seminars take place at the TSS Photography headquarters in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Know that franchisees may incur additional training costs if more than two people attend training sessions.

How Do You Open a TSS Photography Franchise?

As you begin to explore the possibility of opening a TSS Photography franchise, you should research your local market for photography services. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community.

TSS Photography may help you as you decide on a territory and business model. If you choose to franchise with TSS Photography, you may need to attend a marketing and photography course at the company headquarters. From there, you are free to grab your camera and point and shoot as you begin your franchise journey with TSS Photography.