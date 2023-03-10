Signing out of account, Standby...
TSS Photography specializes in photographing youth sporting events and athletes. The company was founded in 1983 and after one year of successful operations, it began to franchise. TSS Photography headquarters is in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
As a TSS Photography franchisee, you will shoot photos of young athletes and teams. You will also receive contracts to take pictures of players at the games and events. Some schools and sports organizations will hire you to take photos of non-sport-related events and functions. You also have the opportunity to branch out to photography with church groups, families, etc.
Why You May Want to Start a TSS Photography Franchise
TSS Photography is a great option if you want to put your photography skills to use or embark on a new venture. A unique feature of the company is that they do not charge royalty fees on bookings. After Candid Color Systems acquired TSS photography in 2014, they began to offer unlimited access to green screen solutions, patented virtual groups, and a company-owned photo match system. As a franchise owner, you get to enjoy the territorial rights of no less than 100,000 people.
Contrary to popular belief, TSS Photography does not require franchisees to have existing photography skills to join their franchise family. As the franchisee, you can always find a photographerto do the actual shooting as you concentrate on other aspects of the business. Additionally, since you will be your boss, you get to work on your terms and set your working hours; this may allow you to pursue other interests.
What Might Make a TSS Photography Franchise a Good Choice?
TSS Photography has been a frequent flyer on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. To qualify as a TSS Photography franchisee, you will need to pay a franchising fee along with an initial investment, which helps to pay for marketing, training, equipment, software, and website maintenance, among others. Additional fees may include the independent representative fee and a commission finder’s fee. Additionally, if you are a veteran, TSS Photography offers a discount off franchise and territory fees.
It would be wise to speak with your financial planner and attorney as you explore the franchise opportunity with TSS Photography.
Training and company seminars take place at the TSS Photography headquarters in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Know that franchisees may incur additional training costs if more than two people attend training sessions.
How Do You Open a TSS Photography Franchise?
As you begin to explore the possibility of opening a TSS Photography franchise, you should research your local market for photography services. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community.
TSS Photography may help you as you decide on a territory and business model. If you choose to franchise with TSS Photography, you may need to attend a marketing and photography course at the company headquarters. From there, you are free to grab your camera and point and shoot as you begin your franchise journey with TSS Photography.
Company Overview
About TSS Photography
- Industry
- Services (Other)
- Related Categories
- Photography & Video Services, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses
- Founded
- 1983
- Parent Company
- Candid Color Systems
- Leadership
- Jack Counts, President
- Corporate Address
-
1300 Metropolitan Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73108
Business Overview
- Franchising Since
- 1984 (39 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 150
- Where seeking
-
This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.
- # of Units
- 173 (as of 2022)
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a TSS Photography franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $8,500
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $20,415 - $74,725
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $50,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $10,500 - $25,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Veteran Incentives
- 15-20% off franchise and territory fees
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- In-House Financing
- TSS Photography offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
- Third Party Financing
- TSS Photography has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 76.5 hours
- Classroom Training
- 44 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterMeetings & ConventionsToll-Free LineGrand OpeningOnline SupportField OperationsProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Ad TemplatesSocial MediaWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- Yes
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- Yes
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- Yes
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- # of employees required to run
- 2
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
