2023 Franchise 500 Rank
#280 Ranked #365 last year
Initial investment
$20K - $75K
Units as of 2022
173 3% over 3 years
TSS Photography specializes in photographing youth sporting events and athletes. The company was founded in 1983 and after one year of successful operations, it began to franchise. TSS Photography headquarters is in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

As a TSS Photography franchisee, you will shoot photos of young athletes and teams. You will also receive contracts to take pictures of players at the games and events. Some schools and sports organizations will hire you to take photos of non-sport-related events and functions. You also have the opportunity to branch out to photography with church groups, families, etc. 

Why You May Want to Start a TSS Photography Franchise

TSS Photography is a great option if you want to put your photography skills to use or embark on a new venture. A unique feature of the company is that they do not charge royalty fees on bookings. After Candid Color Systems acquired TSS photography in 2014, they began to offer unlimited access to green screen solutions, patented virtual groups, and a company-owned photo match system. As a franchise owner, you get to enjoy the territorial rights of no less than 100,000 people. 

Contrary to popular belief, TSS Photography does not require franchisees to have existing photography skills to join their franchise family. As the franchisee, you can always find a photographerto do the actual shooting as you concentrate on other aspects of the business. Additionally, since you will be your boss, you get to work on your terms and set your working hours; this may allow you to pursue other interests. 

What Might Make a TSS Photography Franchise a Good Choice?

TSS Photography has been a frequent flyer on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 based on an evaluation of more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. To qualify as a TSS Photography franchisee, you will need to pay a franchising fee along with an initial investment, which helps to pay for marketing, training, equipment, software, and website maintenance, among others. Additional fees may include the independent representative fee and a commission finder’s fee. Additionally, if you are a veteran, TSS Photography offers a discount off franchise and territory fees. 

It would be wise to speak with your financial planner and attorney as you explore the franchise opportunity with TSS Photography. 

Training and company seminars take place at the TSS Photography headquarters in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Know that franchisees may incur additional training costs if more than two people attend training sessions. 

How Do You Open a TSS Photography Franchise?

As you begin to explore the possibility of opening a TSS Photography franchise, you should research your local market for photography services. Research the brand and your local area to see if a franchise would do well in your community. 

TSS Photography may help you as you decide on a territory and business model. If you choose to franchise with TSS Photography, you may need to attend a marketing and photography course at the company headquarters. From there, you are free to grab your camera and point and shoot as you begin your franchise journey with TSS Photography. 

Company Overview

About TSS Photography

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Photography & Video Services, Miscellaneous Children's Businesses
Founded
1983
Parent Company
Candid Color Systems
Leadership
Jack Counts, President
Corporate Address
1300 Metropolitan Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73108
Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest

Business Overview

Franchising Since
1984 (39 years)
# of employees at HQ
150
Where seeking

This company is offering new franchisees throughout the US.

# of Units
173 (as of 2022)

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a TSS Photography franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$8,500
Initial Investment
$20,415 - $74,725
Net Worth Requirement
$50,000
Cash Requirement
$10,500 - $25,000
Veteran Incentives
15-20% off franchise and territory fees
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

In-House Financing
TSS Photography offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, equipment
Third Party Financing
TSS Photography has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
76.5 hours
Classroom Training
44 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
Yes
# of employees required to run
2
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes
Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where TSS Photography landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where TSS Photography ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

Ranked #280 in 2023

Franchise 500 Ranking
Veteran

Ranked #82 in 2022

Top Franchises for Veterans
Top Franchises for Less Than $50K

Ranked #31 in 2022

Top Franchises for Less Than $50,000
Home-Based and Mobile

Ranked #102 in 2022

Homebased Ranking

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
