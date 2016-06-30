Startups

Here's How This Startup Aims To Spread the Common Man's Voice

"Tomorrow when our app is big, Narendra Modi could take insight from our data while deciding on an issue"
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Here's How This Startup Aims To Spread the Common Man's Voice
Image credit: Swipe
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan or Sachin Tendulkar tweet, their voices are heard across the globe. However, this is not the case with the common man, who sinks his teeth into daily rigorous challenges of life, and yet his opinion on regular issues remains unheard!

This startup, founded by two tech-veterans and friends Anuj Goel and Akshat Jain, aims to bundle the opinion of the common man and help it reach the right authority; even to the Prime Minster of India.

Founded two months back, Swipe is a social platform and app that can be used for voicing one’s opinion. It enables sharing views and voting on social issues. The app aims at brining in awareness of pertinent issues.

How does the app work?

In a tête-à-tête with Entrepreneur Media, co-founder Akshat Jain spoke about how has the two-month company garnered more than 10K users and crossed more than a lakh of votes. Swipe draws inspiration from Narendra Modi’s view on solving social issues via technology.

Akshat said that a platform like Facebook really doesn’t help in fixing the real issues. “Data is the answer to so many things. If we can quantify the opinion it will help us get a clear view on what people really want than having several number of threads on social media,” he said.

In its pilot program, the startup asked 50 women in Bangalore whether or not they should be changing their surnames post marriage. The app saw 47 of them saying that they should not be changing their surnames with detailed quantification of their answers.

How does the platform help?

Developed by Finest Minds Infotech Pvt Ltd, Swipe intends to build a centralized community interested in devising solutions to various societal issues. The users can have real-time experience via the app. The startup is working towards leveraging this data via partnering with government authorities, NGOs and media outlets.

“Tomorrow when our platform is big, if Narendra Modi wants to take a decision he can take insight from our platform as to what people think about an issue,” Akshat said.

The startup is currently in talks with a leading newspaper in Bangalore for collaboration, wherein the organization could incorporate their data into their stories adding more context.  The company claims to effectively filter out unwanted users who are found using bad language and misusing the app.

Dealing with similar platforms

Social platforms have been a phenomenal source of hearing out voice of the masses. Apart from social media mammoths like Facebook and Twitter, which also enables conducting polls, companies like My Vote Today and Change.org also helps the common man to voice his views on issues pertaining to them. Akshat believes what sets his company apart is the quality of questions and the fact that it caters across different age groups .

The company is currently funded by friends and family and a couple of U.S. angel investors and is hoping to raise another round of funds soon.

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startups

These HR Techs Are Making Employee Management Easier

Startups

These Mattress Startups Want To Ensure 26 Years of Your Life Are Comfortable

Startups

These Start-ups Are Putting Up a Fight Against Air Pollution