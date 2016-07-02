Is BBT's Sheldon Cooper Entrepreneur Material?

July 2, 2016 5 min read

Sheldon Cooper, a popular fiction character from the very popular ‘The Big Bang Therory, is a theoretical physicist with a massive IQ level. His unique personality has given us some truly hilarious lines over the years and it's easy to see why actor Jim Parsons has won four Emmy Awards for playing the role. He just knows the exact methodologies to sustain against everybody’s comments by commenting the smartest precise phrases.

Now that you have known Dr. Sheldon Cooper, it’s time to seed out why he is one of the adorable, geniuses, and wise persons in television show today. He has almost every quality that an Entrepreneur dies to get for. This brainiac is so intelligent and practical in the show that every leadership lessons can be learned from him. I wonder why he has not published any ‘Guide Book on how not-to-fumble in your startup?’

Let us compare his fictional qualities with the real person’s attributes:

Curiosity

“A fear of height is illogical. A fear of falling, on the other hand, is prudent and evolutionary.”

He is always curious to know about the things he doesn’t know. That is not a shame. Of course, the foremost concern about the leaders and an admonisher is that they are unsure to interrogate the baffling things. An advice for them: Have enough curiosity; it will take you to your destination. Don’t be afraid to ask for help. Remember when he asked, “Do you have any books about making friends?”

Embrace your personal style

“I don’t always crack jokes, but when I do, I bazinga.”

You don’t have to imitate anyone or adopt any trending formulas or style but embracing your own etiquette is the most beneficial. Bazinga. Bazinga. OMG, his style to make fun of others shows his unique style.

Healthy Expression Of Anger

“One cries because one is sad. I cry because others are stupid and that makes me sad.”

They say, “It is bad to keep your anger inside. Better take it out.” Sheldon has his own beautiful and cute way to take out his anger when he assume that he is a ‘Flash’ and go into the mountains and shout out loud. Do the same. Take your aggression out healthfully. It would secure your future actions and expressions.

Smile More Often

“A neutron walks into a bar and asks how much for a drink. The bartender replies, “For you, no charge, sir.”

Making a joke, smiling, giggling and laughing is alright. Being sarcastic is expressive and a talent which not everyone posses. This would lighten your mundane stress and take you to a surface where for a moment, you are on ‘pre-cloud nine’. Sheldon smiles, yes he smiles a lot.

Know Yourself

“I can’t be impossible. I exist. I think what you meant to say is, “ I give up. He’s improbable.”

This is one of the significant things a chief ought to know about. Knowing yourself is indeed crucial as you must cognize who you are and to what extent you can blend in. Dr. Cooper does it quite remarkably. Embrace your inner child. “What exactly does that expression mean. “Friends with benefits”, does he provide her health insurance?” That sounds funny, but it was asked honestly and innocently.

Spontaneity

“Given enough startup capital and adequate research facility, I could be Batman.” Now that is confidence !

A quality that every entrepreneur craves for. ‘He is so spontaneous. His decision is showing the presence of mind. He is this, that.’ Spontaneity is the ability to express the natural feelings without constraint. Why would Sheldon Cooper defend any comment or challenge when he can combat and defend by his spontaneousness.

Polite Entry

“If someone says you’re ‘One in a million”, they are telling you that there are 7,038 people just like you. How is this a compliment?”

Entrepreneurs are one in a million but they don’t feel proud of; they even don’t like to be known widely when they enter into the playground. Polite Entry is Sheldon’s worthy skill which is intriguing for wise leaders.

Celebrate your achievements

“There is a fine line between wrong and visionary, and unfortunately, you have to be a visionary to see it.”

Sheldon Cooper dances carefree when his theories are approved or when he completes his methodologies to prove the nerdy complex formulas. Always feel gratitude about your accomplishments. It would increase your brain functioning tremendously.

Humble

“When people are upset the cultural convention is to bring them a hot beverage.”

Don’t have an ego. Cooper has never been polite but he always tries ‘not-to-be-rude’ to everyone. Being humble shows the culture in yourself and your modest nature. Showing your attitude accordingly. Like when Sheldon Cooper said, “People should have chips implanted in their skulls that explode when they say something stupid.”

Bonus:

He Listens First, Speaks Last. Defend your Ground

“Don’t you think that if I were wrong, I’d know it?”

Believe you’ve got superpowers, even if you don’t

“I am Batman, shhh !”

Honest but Blunt

“I have never said that you are not good at what you do. It’s just that what you do is not worth doing.”

Simplifying the Complicated

“You can’t make a half sandwich. If it’s not half of a whole sandwich, it’s just a small sandwich.”

These are helpful, aren’t these?

Ask yourself, “Is he worth to be Entrepreneur’s Role Model?”