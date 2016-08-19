2016 Top 100 Low Cost Franchises

August 19, 2016 1 min read

They say it takes money to make money—and, well, they’re right. But does it have to take a lot? Not according to our 100 top low-cost franchises that can be started for less than $60,000. These lower startup costs aren’t just a boon to potential franchisees. Offering a more affordable opportunity gives franchisors a larger pool of candidates to choose from, allowing them to be more picky about who gets a franchise, with a focus on attributes beyond mere financials. So what type of person are these companies looking for? People such as Diana Hurtado, who went from a part-time dog-walking job to owning a thriving business. These companies are ranked based on their score in Entrepreneur’s 2016 Franchise 500, which is determined by objective, quantifiable criteria, including system size, growth and financial strength and stability. Keep in mind that this list is not intended as a recommendation of any company. Whether a franchise costs $1 or $1 million, do your homework, read the company’s legal documents, consult with an attorney and an accountant and talk to existing franchisees.