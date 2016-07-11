10 Inspirational Quotes on Entrepreneurship and Life
Failure is never really the end of the road; it’s the stepping stone to something really big in life. Failures also act as learning lessons in an entrepreneur’s life and connecting these dots co-founder of Naturals C.K. Kumaravel spoke about how he tackled failure and eventually ended up learning from it.
Kumaravel was speaking at Global Mobile App Summit and Awards (GMASA) 2016 last week. Here are some of the best quotes from his speech -
- Money is neither the journey nor the destination
- For me, a NO always means a YES in my entrepreneurial journey
- You get boxed if you have domain knowledge
- First start believing in yourself and then start believing in God
- Indians are God fearing and NOT God loving
- People who discuss don't decide, those who decide don't discuss
- Women's Financial independence is more important than India being independent
- If you want to be successful don't listen to bankers
- In life and business the first 3 years are very difficult and next 3 years are difficult
- Audio learning can help save time. Every waiting time is learning time.