Inspirational Quotes

10 Inspirational Quotes on Entrepreneurship and Life

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
10 Inspirational Quotes on Entrepreneurship and Life
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Failure is never really the end of the road; it’s the stepping stone to something really big in life. Failures also act as learning lessons in an entrepreneur’s life and connecting these dots co-founder of Naturals C.K. Kumaravel spoke about how he tackled failure and eventually ended up learning from it.

Kumaravel was speaking at Global Mobile App Summit and Awards (GMASA) 2016 last week. Here are some of the best quotes from his speech -

  1. Money is neither the journey nor the destination
  2. For me, a NO always means a YES in my entrepreneurial journey
  3. You get boxed if you have domain knowledge
  4. First start believing in yourself and then start believing in God
  5. Indians are God fearing and NOT God loving
  6. People who discuss don't decide, those who decide don't discuss
  7. Women's Financial independence is more important than India being independent
  8. If you want to be successful don't listen to bankers
  9. In life and business the first 3 years are very difficult and next 3 years are difficult
  10. Audio learning can help save time. Every waiting time is learning time.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Inspirational Quotes

17 Inspirational Quotes to Instantly Foster Teamwork When Unity Is Lost

Inspirational Quotes

37 Quotes on Motivation From the World's Most Influential Leaders

Inspirational Quotes

50 Inspirational Quotes to Motivate You