Mobile Users Are Spending More Time Playing Pokémon Go Than on Facebook -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

July 14, 2016 1 min read

Cha-ching. Amazon’s Prime Day sales exceeded last year's by 60 percent, with more than 600 items sold per second.

VIP. Starbucks has plans for a new chain of upscale coffee shops.

Taking over. Mobile users are spending more time playing Pokémon Go than scrolling through the Facebook app. The game also has more daily users than Twitter -- just one week after its release.

Family oriented. Google Play’s family plan, which will allow sharing among up to six people, is ready to launch.

Record breaking. Airbnb hit 100 million guests amid controversy regarding racism among users.

Updated. Facebook Messenger now supports 3D touch, but only on the iPhone 6S.

Offset. Tesla has ended its Model S resale value guarantee but also unveiled a less pricey crossover Model X 60D.

Beyond prototyping. Daimler Trucks, the world's largest truck manufacturer, will soon use 3-D printing to produce spare parts.