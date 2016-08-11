10 Quotes from the Fearless Arianna Huffington

August 11, 2016 3 min read

This story originally published on July 15, 2016.

“Fearlessness is a muscle.” In this quote, business icon Arianna Huffington acknowledges that success takes leaps of faith and that those leaps take practice. Strength is built up over time.

It’s that strength that helped her become one of Forbes’ Most Powerful Women. It even helped her launch The Huffington Post, a site that has became one of the most popular destinations on the web --- and win a Pulitzer Prize.

And it’s that strength that helped her share some of her hard-won experiences in a host of books, including The Sleep Revolution: Transforming Your Life, One Night At A Time, a New York Times bestseller.

Huffington turned 66 on July 15, 2016. And as a birthday tribute, we’ve collected a sampling of her reflections on everything from staying motivated to living your best life. Take a read and and then ask yourself a simple question: How will you stay fearless today?

On living in the present.

I don't look back. I don't look forward. I try to just be here, now.



On how to treat others.

Treat people like family, and they will be loyal and give their all.

On failure.

We need to accept that we won’t always make the right decisions, that we’ll screw up royally sometimes -- understanding that failure is not the opposite of success, it’s part of success.

On being a woman.

It would be futile to attempt to fit women into a masculine pattern of attitudes, skills and abilities and disastrous to force them to suppress their specifically female characteristics and abilities by keeping up the pretense that there are no differences between the sexes.

On personal health.

If you take care of your mind, you take care of the world.

On being a mom.

The more we refuse to buy into our inner critics -- and our external ones too -- the easier it will get to have confidence in our choices, and to feel comfortable with who we are -- as women and as mothers.

On being fearless.

Fearlessness is like a muscle. I know from my own life that the more I exercise it the more natural it becomes to not let my fears run me.

On love.

A purpose of human life, no matter who is controlling it, is to love whoever is around to be loved.

On attitude.

Angels fly because they take themselves lightly.