Ben Lewis and Angela Vranich, co-founders of Little Spoon, detail the launch and massive growth of their healthy baby and kids food brand.

Launching and growing a business in an industry dominated by corporate giants is no easy task — but it is possible, as evidenced by the husband and wife team of Ben Lewis and Angela Vranich, co-founders of Little Spoon, a health-focused baby and kids food brand.

In advance of the call, we sat down with the founder couple to dig into the details of their success.

In advance of the call, we sat down with the founder couple to dig into the details of their success.

Please tell us a little bit about your background and what Little Spoon is all about.

Ben Lewis: I'm an entrepreneur, operator and angel investor with extensive experience at the intersection of brands, food, supply chain and technology. I'm the co-founder and CEO of Little Spoon, the number one online baby and kids food brand and one of the fastest-growing direct-to-consumer brands in the US.

Angela Vranich: I started my career working in food-related television production, where I was involved in creative planning and execution. As co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Little Spoon, I oversee consumer insights, product development, research, and every physical consumer-facing touchpoint. Our mission is to make parents' lives easier and kids healthier by having freshly-made baby food, early finger foods, toddler, big kid meals and snacks delivered straight to their doors.

What inspired you to create Little Spoon?

AV: In 2015, Ben was running a food and beverage distribution company and I was running a marketing company for natural and organic food brands. As entrepreneurs in the food space, we both witnessed first-hand a major shift away from shelf-stable processed foods and saw dozens of fresh brands emerge, yet an astounding lack of focus on innovating in kids' food—particularly convenient go-to meals and snacks that busy parents rely on for their growing children.

BL: I remember thinking, "How are there more than a dozen fresh pet food brands in the market but not a single option for fresh baby food?" Millennials were entering parenthood in droves, but the market was dominated by big legacy brands — the likes of Gerber, Lunchables and Kid Cuisine — that largely were not up to the needs or standards of this new modern parent. The gap in the market seemed so obvious that we knew we had to do something about it.

What has been your biggest challenge and how did you pivot to overcome it?

BL: Challenges come every day when you're running a business, but we'll start with the beginning. The operational requirements and safety standards to produce baby food, paired with a total lack of interest from countless manufacturers, netted out in rejection after rejection for us in the early months. It simply felt like there was nowhere to go. Ultimately, we found a partner who was open-minded, flexible and able to meet our strict requirements. This small family-owned manufacturing partner took a chance on Little Spoon and we remain committed to the partnership with them today, 50 million meals later.

What advice would you give entrepreneurs in the early days of starting a business?

BL: Be mindful and discerning of who you surround yourself with. Whether it's an early investor, someone you're bringing on board to join as a co-founder, or your first handful of hires, it's crucial to choose individuals who not only share your vision and values but also bring diverse skills and perspectives to the table.

AV: Be prepared to be told that your idea is crazy, that you're doing it wrong, that it will never work… the list goes on. Stay resilient, trust your vision, and focus on continuous learning and adaptation. Embrace feedback, but also believe in your idea and your ability to make it succeed.

What advice would you give entrepreneurs looking for funding?

BL: First, be patient. You will almost certainly hear no far more than you hear yes. In a lot of ways, this is good training for the entrepreneurial roller coaster that lies ahead! Before you begin talking to investors, have your ducks in a row, and it always helps to be mindful of the interests and portfolios of the investors you are approaching and tailoring your pitch accordingly. And when potential investors do their due diligence on your business, you should reciprocate. Talk to other entrepreneurs they've partnered with to understand how they work with founders. Assess what strategic value they might be able to bring, and try to get a glimpse into how they are as people and partners.

What does the word "entrepreneur" mean to you?

AV: To me, an entrepreneur is someone who embodies innovation, initiative, and resilience. They're the architects of their own ventures, taking risks to bring new ideas to life. Entrepreneurs navigate uncertainties, adapt to challenges, and continually seek growth opportunities.

BL: It's hard to define this word because there are so many different types of entrepreneurs and no one person is the same. Still, I'd say these are people who share qualities like deep imagination and optimism, paired with calculated risk-taking, persistence and above all else, resilience.

Is there a particular quote or saying that you use as personal motivation or a philosophy you use to motivate your team?

BL: "Aim for progress over perfection." Entrepreneurs are naturally programmed do-ers, and we often hold ourselves to very high standards. But it's important to remember that making incremental improvements — even small steps forward — is far more important than constantly chasing the elusive idea of perfection. The journey of growth can be as valuable as the destination itself.

AV: "Enjoy the journey." Working in a startup environment can be a challenging and often unpredictable journey, filled with ups and downs. We make it a priority to celebrate and acknowledge even the smallest of wins. It can be easy to overlook the unsexy or seemingly insignificant stuff - a successful cost savings initiative or a new feature launching on our website — but each little win contributes to a larger goal and success story.

What advice would you give to other married couples who are considering starting a business together?

AV: For us, it's a sense of adventure. If you're going to be in it together, be all in so you have a greater understanding of the rigor, the schedule and what it takes.

BL: Make sure you stay connected on a personal level and honor the things that mean the most to you.

What has been the most unexpected lesson you've learned since starting Little Spoon?

AV: Culture matters. How you show up as a leader and contributor has a direct impact on your team and their overall morale. No matter the challenges we face behind the scenes, maintaining transparency, empathy, and authenticity has been key in fostering a culture where everyone feels valued and motivated to do their best work.

BL: Chaos is normal. Embrace it, and view the uncertainty it brings not as a threat but as an opportunity for the prepared. As an entrepreneur, your capacity to adapt and manage multiple fronts simultaneously is what will define your success.

