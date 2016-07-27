Pop Quiz: How Well Do You Know Ben & Jerry's?

July 27, 2016 1 min read

There seems to be a national month or day for everything, but for this, we will concede. It’s National Ice Cream month. If you're serious about your ice cream, see if you have the scoop on Ben & Jerry's.

Founded by Jerry Greenfield and Ben Cohen, the company has continued to make headlines since its inception. From its wacky flavors like Schweddy Balls (named after the famous Saturday Night Live skit with Alec Baldwin) to its ice cream graveyard for retired flavors and the company taking a stance on certain issues -- GMO labeling, LGBT equality and climate justice, to name a few -- there is no shortage of fodder for this ice cream company.