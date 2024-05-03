📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Treat Clients with a $200 Restaurant.com Gift Card, Now Just $35 It's eligible for redemption at more than 62,000 restaurants and providers across the U.S.

By Entrepreneur Store

entrepreneur daily

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

StackCommerce

Food is a beautiful thing. Sharing a meal together builds bridges and breaks down barriers, which is why dining out is such a valuable asset for entrepreneurs looking to woo potential clients or treat their employees. But, of course, money is always on the mind. Fortunately, right now, you can get a $200 Restaurant.com eGift Card for just $35.

This e-gift card is eligible for redemption at more than 62,000 restaurants and providers nationwide, including all 14,000 restaurants on Restaurant.com, the Dining Discount Pass, and their national partners. That includes a number of national chains like Burger King and Pizza Hut, as well as local favorites.

You can redeem your credit at any time online at Restaurant.com or via the free mobile app and choose to use the full credit at once or break it down for multiple meals. Given that Restaurant.com offers more than 500,000 deals every day, with thousands of new ones added every month, you may want to make that $200 last. The deals aren't just on meals, either. You can save on entertainment, travel, and shopping, too.

Of course, you don't have to spend all $200 on entertaining employees or clients. This eGift card is also eligible for takeout and delivery orders, so if you're too tired to cook one night, are stuck late at the office, or have a sudden craving, you can treat yourself to a meal for a fraction of what you would have paid otherwise.

Have a meal or two for a major discount.

For a limited time, you can get a $200 Restaurant.com eGift Card for just $35, a staggering 82% off its value. Don't miss out on this unbeatable deal.

StackSocial prices subject to change.
Entrepreneur Store

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Entrepreneur Store

Your one-stop shop for the latest technology, online courses and productivity tools to help your business and personal growth. 

Want to be an Entrepreneur Leadership Network contributor? Apply now to join.

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

See all
By Jason Feifer
Side Hustle

He Started a Luxury Side Hustle at Age 13 — Now the Business Earns More Than $10 Million a Year: 'People Want to Help You When You're Young'

Michael Morgan, now the owner of Iconic Watch Company, always had a passion for "old things" — and he turned it into a lucrative venture.

By Amanda Breen
Thought Leaders

It's the End of the Entrepreneurial Era As We Know It

With the rise of advanced technologies and AI, are we losing all sense of the independent business person and entrepreneur?

By Jonny Caplan
Franchise

These Are the Most Diverse and Equitable Franchises in 2024

If you're looking for a diverse franchise family, these brands are a great place to start.

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Business News

Are You Good at Your Job and a Pleasure to Work With? You'll 'Never Get Promoted,' According to a Viral TikTok. Here's What the Experts Say.

Here's what the research has to say, and what leaders can do to promote kindness and empathy at work.

By Sherin Shibu
Business Process

Why You Need to Onboard Clients Like You Onboard Employees

It's practically unheard of to hire an employee without onboarding them these days, but the practice isn't as common when it comes to clients.

By Emily Reynolds Bergh