It's eligible for redemption at more than 62,000 restaurants and providers across the U.S.

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Food is a beautiful thing. Sharing a meal together builds bridges and breaks down barriers, which is why dining out is such a valuable asset for entrepreneurs looking to woo potential clients or treat their employees. But, of course, money is always on the mind. Fortunately, right now, you can get a $200 Restaurant.com eGift Card for just $35.

This e-gift card is eligible for redemption at more than 62,000 restaurants and providers nationwide, including all 14,000 restaurants on Restaurant.com, the Dining Discount Pass, and their national partners. That includes a number of national chains like Burger King and Pizza Hut, as well as local favorites.

You can redeem your credit at any time online at Restaurant.com or via the free mobile app and choose to use the full credit at once or break it down for multiple meals. Given that Restaurant.com offers more than 500,000 deals every day, with thousands of new ones added every month, you may want to make that $200 last. The deals aren't just on meals, either. You can save on entertainment, travel, and shopping, too.

Of course, you don't have to spend all $200 on entertaining employees or clients. This eGift card is also eligible for takeout and delivery orders, so if you're too tired to cook one night, are stuck late at the office, or have a sudden craving, you can treat yourself to a meal for a fraction of what you would have paid otherwise.

Have a meal or two for a major discount.

For a limited time, you can get a $200 Restaurant.com eGift Card for just $35, a staggering 82% off its value. Don't miss out on this unbeatable deal.

StackSocial prices subject to change.