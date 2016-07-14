Innovation Now Presented by

A Mini Retro Nintendo NES Arrives in November

A Mini Retro Nintendo NES Arrives in November
Image credit: Nintendo
This story originally appeared on PCMag
Nintendo will again tap into gamer nostalgia this holiday shopping season with the introduction of the NES Classic Edition, launching in stores Nov. 11 for $59.99.

A miniature version of the console you owned in the late '80s, the near-identical replica plugs directly into your high-definition TV using an included HDMI cable. And it comes with 30 built-in games, so you can reacquaint yourself with classics like Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda, Donkey Kong, and Kirby's Adventure. (See a full list of titles below.)

"We wanted to give fans of all ages the opportunity to revisit Nintendo's original system and rediscover why they fell in love with Nintendo in the first place," Nintendo of America COO Reggie Fils-Aime said in a statement.

The system comes with an HDMI cable, AC adapter, and one NES Classic Controller, patterned after the iconic design of the original. Additional controllers will be sold separately for $9.99 each. (Though if you've got a Classic Controller or Classic Controller Pro collecting dust at home, try plugging that in.)

Wii owners, meanwhile, can connect the NES Classic Controller to a Wii Remote for use with Virtual Console NES games on a Wii U or Wii system.

"The Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition is ideal for anyone who remembers playing the NES, or who wants to pass on those nostalgic memories to the next generation of gamers," Fils-Aime said.

All 30 games feature multiple suspend points, so users can pick up later where they left off, no passwords needed.

  • Balloon Fight
  • Bubble Bobble
  • Castlevania
  • Castlevania II: Simon's Quest
  • Donkey Kong
  • Donkey Kong Jr.
  • Double Dragon II: The Revenge
  • Dr. Mario
  • Excitebike
  • Final Fantasy
  • Galaga
  • Ghosts'n Goblins
  • Gradius
  • Ice Climber
  • Kid Icarus
  • Kirby's Adventure
  • Mario Bros.
  • Mega Man 2
  • Metroid
  • Ninja Gaiden
  • Pac-Man
  • Punch-Out!! Featuring Mr. Dream
  • StarTropics
  • Super C
  • Super Mario Bros.
  • Super Mario Bros. 2
  • Super Mario Bros. 3
  • Tecmo Bowl
  • The Legend of Zelda
  • Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

