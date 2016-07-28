Customer Service

The Only 2 Things You Need for a Company Customers Won't Leave

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
The Only 2 Things You Need for a Company Customers Won't Leave
Image credit: Radiokafka | Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
Author, Speaker, Coach
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s a large North American home manufacturer that demonstrates the arrogance of the housing industry perfectly. They post rules on the door that ensure customers enter their homes with maximum discomfort and insecurity. Their condescending bulleted list treats customers like an inconvenience. It tells parents to keep kids under control (including no jumping on beds) and requires all customers to remove footwear and leave snacks in the car. It makes me cringe. When the housing industry is bustling, home-builders become arrogant and instead of building something customers feel so committed to they don’t want to leave, they make themselves unfireable. This is an important principle for any industry.

Here’s the difference: When customers end up in a have to (unfireable) mode instead of a want to (unleavable) situation, they are driven by fear -- just like going to the dentist. It’s something they begrudgingly do, but dread. On the flip side, love and certainty motivate customers in a “want to” situation. If you are unfireable, customers feel they can’t leave you, while being unleavable means they don’t want to.

Related: 7 Tactics That Show You're Getting Customer Service Right

Follow these two steps to make yourself unleaveable:

1. Create a product or service they love.

Whatever product or service you’re selling, people are paying you to make their lives better. If they feel they have to micromanage something they hired you to take care of, you lose credibility. The devil is in the details. Stay on top of them and you’ll look like an angel.

Holding customers hostage with an airtight service contract or big deposit is not the right way to keep them. It’s our job to treat them right and do our best to create a situation where buyers are so happy with us they simply wouldn’t dream of leaving, even when problems arise. When we treat customer requests as though they are as important as our own desires, they have a lot harder time walking away -- not because they have money on the line, but because we have earned their loyalty and trust.

Related: Customer Service Lessons Learned on the Road

2. Make customers feel important.

Let’s go back to our example of the builder that imposes a list of restrictions on visitors as soon as they walk in. Imagine if that sign said something like, “We’re so glad you’re here and we hope you enjoy your visit. Our home is your home.” Imagine if tired, hungry families walked through the door to a bowl of snacks and a refrigerator full of drinks. What if we made their experience more like visiting the Ritz-Carlton than going through an airport security line?

Making a few simple changes dramatically transforms the customer’s experience and makes the builder stand apart from industry norms. It is a simple solution: Examine everything you do in the company and see if it creates trust or traps buyers. Change is possible. Pretend every customer has a sign around their neck that says, “Make me feel important.” This is what makes us stand out -- as the only builder who let their kids be free, for example.

Related: What Buffer Can Teach Us About Customer Service

We strive to run our businesses in a way that makes us unleavable. If we wanted to be unfireable, we’d get the biggest, baddest attorneys to draw up iron-clad contracts. When problems arose, we’d say, “You’ve already signed.” Instead, we work our butts off to be unleavable. We want to provide so much value that clients justify the expense, knowing our service is worth more than they pay. If we’re not providing the value that makes us impossible to leave, we see it as our own fault. Look for opportunities to provide a standout experience in everything. 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Customer Service

The Secret to a Successful Business Is Happy Customers

Customer Service

This Mindset Can Help You Get the Most Out of Your Customer Service Strategy

Customer Service

Does Your Startup Need a Competitive Advantage? Here Are 4 Things That Every Consumer Craves