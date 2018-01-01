Jason Forrest

Coaching
Coaching and Parenting Have Similar Goals But It's a Big Mistake to Do Them the Same Way
Good parents want their kids to grow up confident and empowered with a positive outlook. Managers want their employees to grow the same way, but they won't if you treat them like children.
Failure
Fess It, Then Fix it: Studying Mistakes Is How You Find Opportunities to Innovation.
Failure is an inevitable part of business. Publicly praise employees when they take ownership of the process.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Stop Hoping for the Best and Start Preparing for the Worst
The three-step process to adopting an immigrant mindset.
Sales
Your Clients Have Decision Fatigue, You Caused It and It's Killing Sales
People want enough information and few inviting options, not endless emails and irrelevant choices.
Customer Service
The Only 2 Things You Need for a Company Customers Won't Leave
Look for opportunities to provide a standout experience in everything so your customers will not want to look elsewhere.
Leadership Strategy
What Could You Do With Unlimited Brainpower?
The next best thing to always being the smartest person in the room is being in a room full of smart people. That's a mastermind group.
Sales
3 Ways to Close the Cultural Sales Gap
Changing your culture with these steps will change your business.
Sales
A 4-Step Process for Selling Your Sales Team on Your Product
When sales are slow and the team worries you're charging too much, it's time for them fall in love with the product all over again.
Corporate Culture
How to Have Amazon's High-Performance Culture Without the Backstabbing
Your company doesn't need to become a corporate version of Lord of the Flies to achieve at the highest levels.
Growth Strategies
Pump Up Sales by Straightening Out the Kinks
Small improvements in work flow can make the difference between treading water and growing.
Productivity
3 Ways to Nurture a Happily Productive Team
People are happiest on the job when they are respected for doing good work.
Company Culture
3 Common Leadership Mistakes That Make a Miserable Company Culture
Brilliant leaders make original errors. Mediocre leaders all do the same dumb stuff.
Personal Growth
It's Good When Stress Goads You From Your Comfort Zone
Stress has gotten a bad reputation that it doesn't fully deserve.
Psychology
3 Psychology Books About the Power of Our Mindset
Entrepreneurs have long believed their mindset is a powerful factor in their success or failure. Science increasingly agrees.
