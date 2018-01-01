Jason Forrest

Jason Forrest is CEO and chief culture officer at FPG. He is the author of five books, chairman of the National Speakers Association, an executive coach and a leading authority in culture change programs.

Coaching

Good parents want their kids to grow up confident and empowered with a positive outlook. Managers want their employees to grow the same way, but they won't if you treat them like children.
5 min read
Failure

Failure is an inevitable part of business. Publicly praise employees when they take ownership of the process.
4 min read
Entrepreneur Mindset

The three-step process to adopting an immigrant mindset.
3 min read
Sales

People want enough information and few inviting options, not endless emails and irrelevant choices.
4 min read
Customer Service

Look for opportunities to provide a standout experience in everything so your customers will not want to look elsewhere.
4 min read
Leadership Strategy

The next best thing to always being the smartest person in the room is being in a room full of smart people. That's a mastermind group.
4 min read
Sales

Changing your culture with these steps will change your business.
3 min read
Sales

When sales are slow and the team worries you're charging too much, it's time for them fall in love with the product all over again.
4 min read
Corporate Culture

Your company doesn't need to become a corporate version of Lord of the Flies to achieve at the highest levels.
4 min read
Growth Strategies

Small improvements in work flow can make the difference between treading water and growing.
4 min read
Productivity

People are happiest on the job when they are respected for doing good work.
3 min read
Company Culture

Brilliant leaders make original errors. Mediocre leaders all do the same dumb stuff.
3 min read
Personal Growth

Stress has gotten a bad reputation that it doesn't fully deserve.
4 min read
Psychology

Entrepreneurs have long believed their mindset is a powerful factor in their success or failure. Science increasingly agrees.
4 min read
Project Grow

Inspiring, influential reads for every entrepreneur.
4 min read
