Safety First: Four Releases Smartphone Without Camera And GPS

Smartphones are packed with connected features like high-definition cameras and GPS that are meant to make life easier, but are they safe? Those same features can also compromise your privacy by capturing photographs and location data without your knowledge or permission.

With this being the case, the UAE-based company, Four, is fighting back with the release of its K500 smartphone. In an unprecedented move, the company has completely removed the camera and the GPS on the K500, as these are features that malware depends on. Otherwise, it’s a full-featured smartphone with a quad-core processor, 3G connectivity, the latest Android 5.1 Lollipop operating system, 1GB RAM, 8GB memory, and a 1900 mAh battery. It comes with two screen protectors and a free flip cover inside the box, along with a one-year warranty. But without a camera and a GPS, would you make the switch to this smartphone for the sake of privacy?

