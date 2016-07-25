Travel Businesses

This Startup Now Allows Like-Minded People to Travel Together

Image credit: ShutterStock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
3 min read

Entrepreneur India

Travelling solo or with your family is the thing of the past! Today this Bengaluru-based startup allows like-minded people to get together and travel to exciting destinations together.

Byond Travel is building India's largest portfolio of small-group travel journeys focused on specific interest groups and traveller types.

“We bring together like-minded travellers by organizing and leading immersive travels focused on specific communities including women-only, yoga, singles, self-drive, motorcyclists, moms+kids, senior citizens and more. Our target market size numbers around 50-75 million travelers globally spending between $75-100bn (India is 10% of that by 2020),” Byond Travel founder Vikram Ahuja said.

The startup also runs a travel themed storytelling event series called 'The Lime Diaries', with a mission of inspiring travel through stories and has hosted over hosted over 2500 people and over 70+ storytellers.

Why group travel

Given the number of technology options available, it's easier for people to plug into like-minded communities and interest groups via Facebook, meetup groups, email groups etc. This higher level of interaction between people with other like-minded people makes travel an excellent opportunity to pursue a shared interest together.

A higher level of awareness amongst the Indian traveller means that people are open to new ways to travel, including visiting newer destinations and the easy availability of information increases aspiration to visit places that are commonly showcased in mainline media, movies and more . There is also a higher demand for experiencing a destination through interactions with food & wine, communities, cultures etc and not just seeing the standard tourist destinations. 

 “Travel today is becoming a medium for like-minded people to reach out to each other and communicate,” Vikram said. 

How does it Help

All of these reasons combined makes India the perfect market to build special interest based group travel as we are doing. 

How does it work?
 We serve multiple interest groups by working directly with powerful influencers and leaders within those segments. We're thus able to immediately establish trust and social proof amongst potential customers and reduced acquisition costs, solving some of the biggest issues that most travel companies face.

Through the Lime Diaries, we have a solid platform which facilitates in-person interactions between our communities. Our strength in technology allows our offline efforts are complimented by a focus on increasing engagement between via digital channels through our content and conversations. A multi-channel approach helps us go wider and deeper with our target audience

The team brings over a 100 years of combined travel experience and have a network of over 100 partners in over 50 countries, including tourism boards and government entities. Unlike competitors, we ourselves lead every trip we do. It's a combination of this which allows to focus 100% on the end-experience. It is this extensive network and expertise which helps us stand out.

Vikram said his company plans to look explore different kind of groups the strengthen this community.

 

