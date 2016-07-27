SBA loans

What Borrowers Should Know About The SBA 504 Refinancing Program

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Borrowers Should Know About The SBA 504 Refinancing Program
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
CEO, Liberty SBF
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Business owners with a conventional commercial property mortgage can finally take advantage of the low fixed rates on government guaranteed loans through the Small Business Administration (SBA) 504 Refinancing Program. After months of waiting for regulations to be finalized, the SBA began accepting refinance applications through the loan program in late June for eligible fixed assets and business expenses.

Last year, Congress doubled the lending authorization of the SBA through the 504 loan program to $15B. The agency can now approve an additional $7.5B in loans under the 504 Debt Refinancing Program on top of the $7.5B allowed through the regular 504 Loan Program.

Before driving down to your local SBA lender (or going to Google to seek out one) you should arm yourself with a few bits of information about the SBA 504 Refinancing Program:

The SBA 504 Program can refinance up to 90% loan-to-value; 75% on cash-out loans

A borrower can leverage up to 90 percent of the value of a commercial property to pay off qualifying debt. An SBA 504 loan is made up of a first and a second lien. An SBA lender provides up to 50 percentof the value of the property on the first loan and a non-profit organization authorized by the SBA called a Certified Development Company (CDC) funds the government guaranteed second loan up to40 percent.The refinance can include cash-out to cover eligible business operating expenses such as salaries, rent, utilities, inventory, or other obligations of the businessbut the maximum loan-to-value would be lowered to 75 percent.

Qualified debt must be at least two-years old; borrower must own business during that time

For the loan to be eligible to be refinanced it must have been in existence for at least two years prior to the date of application. The borrower also must have operated the business for the entire two-year period, proven by submitting financial statements at the time of application. If the ownership has changed (either partially or fully) within that time, then the SBA considers it a new business thus disqualifying the debt under the program rules.

Borrower must be current on payments for at least one year

The SBA requires proof that there were no late payments on the commercial loan being refinanced within the last 12 months from the date of application. This means that no payment can be more than 30 days past due.

No SBA or USDA loans are eligible for refinancing

The SBA 504 Refinance Program cannot be used to refinance an existing government guaranteed loan. Only conventional loans are eligible, like a bank loan or CMBS.

Certain CMBS borrowers should think about SBA 504 when refinancing

This option can be used to refinance maturing CMBS debt if it comes under the umbrella of SBA 504 eligibility based on asset type and loan amount. Loans below $15MM on hotels and self-storage facilities are eligible for the SBA 504 Refinance Program. According to data from Trepp LLC, $145B in CMBS loans will mature over the next 12 months. Almost $12B of that will be eligible for SBA 504 refinance based on the above eligible property types and loan sizes.

Work with an experienced lender

For the SBA 504 Refinancing Program to remain available it must stay at zero subsidy.Meaningno tax dollars can go to fund the program. Lendershave to make good deals so that the program can remain self-sustaining and supported by the fees the SBA collects. For this to happen, borrowers should work with a credible lender. During the Great Recession, many banks and third party lenders exited the SBA 504 secondary market creating a void. There are now only a handful of experienced players to satisfy what will become a massive demand.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

SBA loans

Buying Out a Partner? New Small Business Administration Lending Rules Can Help.

SBA loans

A Succinct Guide to Qualifying for an SBA Loan

Loans

Rising Interest Rates Are Creating Refinancing Headaches for Small Businesses