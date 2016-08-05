Eye In The Sky: Merlin Digital Introduces New Range Of Drones

August 5, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HexaCopter UAV is a drone featuring six motors and six high-power propellers, an improvement over the standard quadcopter design. The six-axis gyroscope makes it easier to maneuver and better stabilizes the device when capturing aerial photos and videos.

HexaCopter UAV. Image credit: Merlin Digital.

There are two ways to control it- use either the free smartphone app or the 2.4GHz RF controller that comes with the device. Using Merlin’s HexaCopter UAV app, which connects to the drone’s onboard Wi-Fi network, you can control HexaCopter up to 50 meters. The built-in camera lets you shoot live, real-time videos and save pictures directly to your smartphone. The 2.4GHz radio frequency controller has three speed control options -Slow, Medium, and High- allowing you to fly the way you want under different flying conditions.

HexaCopter UAV. Image credit: Merlin Digital.

It includes precise ascend/descend, forward/backward, and roll/tilt functions on a simple interface. HexaCopter UAV is compact, easy to store and simple to use, making it the perfect eye in the sky.

Related: Drones For Good Gives UAVs A Reputation Overhaul