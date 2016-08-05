6 Books that will Guide You to a Successful Entrepreneurial Career

When it comes to launching and running a successful startup, nothing overshadows knowledge

Last week, while sitting at my desk I was going through the much-acclaimed book, Game of Thrones by George RR Martin. In that book, Tyrion Lanister, who is one of the most successful and intelligent characters, says, “A mind needs books as a sword needs a whetstone if it is to keep its edge. That's why I read so much”. This quote made me ponder over a notion that most of the successful people have one thing in common. They read a lot.

Nowadays, everybody yearns to become the next Elon Musk, Jeff Bezoz, etc. However, there is always that notion in front of anyone looking to launch an online business, that they might not have the experience or the knowledge to make it big. The following numbers also do not do justice to the thought of launching your own startup:

One out of four startups fail within first year

In the second year, 36 percent of the remaining startups fail

The third year see 44 percent of the remaining startups shut their doors.

So what is it that makes certain startups grow phenomenally year after year. It is their leadership and the experience gained by them learning from the success and failures of their peers.

If you belong to the category of those aspiring entrepreneurs, then the first and the foremost thing to do is to educate yourself and learn from the people who have come into this industry before you. The fact remains that when it comes to launching and running a successful startup, nothing overshadows knowledge. If someday, you see yourself at the helm of a successful company, calling the shots, then you might start today with reading the books mentioned below. This list has been meticulously created and covers almost all aspects of a professional career that would help an entrepreneur grow both in life and career.

How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie

This book is one of the timeless bestsellers and all-time favorite for some famous people who have moved up the ladder of success. It offers some of the most rock solid advise that would help you achieve you maximum potential in the current competitive environment.

The Psychology of Selling by Brian Tracy

The main purpose of this book is to offer a mirage of ideas and strategies in order to make you a better salesperson. The fact remains that in the corporate world; only those are able to succeed easily who can sell themselves as well as their ideas. More sales persons have become millionaires undoubtedly after reading this book as compared to any other book.

The $100 Startup by Chris Gillebeau

This book highlights the fact that you do not always need money to succeed in life. It emphasizes on various ways in which you can lead of life of meaning, purpose and earn a good living. The author has never had a real job and has travelled each country in the world. This book also identifies several individuals who have managed to build successful businesses with initial investments as low as $100.

Crush It! by Gary Vaynerchuk

Often we tend to follow a career with herd mentality. If a career pays well most people be be inclined towards it. But this book sheds light on the fact that if you have a hobby which keeps you awake at night and in which you can be indulged all day, then that is the perfect career option for you to make money. The author shows how one can use internet to turn real interests into viable businesses.

The Lean Startup by Eric Ries

This books takes a new approach and identifies the reasons why many new startups are failing. The author has looked at several big companies as well as failed startups to deduce a certain path that can penetrate the cloud towards success. Rather than wasting time of building numerous business plans, this book encourages entrepreneurs to adopt to changing market dynamics before it is too late.

The Entrepreneur Mind by Kevin D. Johnson

For those who want to reach the heights of success similar to Mark Zuckerberg, Elon Musk, you will have to first change the way you think. According to the above-mentioned book, you need to have an entrepreneurial mind. The author believes that if you adopt the mindset of these successful individuals then you are bound to succeed in your own life. One must evolve their thought process across several areas like strategy, education, leadership, marketing, sales, people and finance.

All these books somehow touch some crucial aspects required to become an influential person. A successful entrepreneur need not only have leadership qualities, but sometimes it also take a lot more to achieve success in the current market dynamics. One has to be flexible enough to learn from their own mistakes as well as that from the others. These are the must read books not only for entrepreneurs but also for those who are planting the seed in their mind of one day calling shots at a big organization.