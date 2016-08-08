Inspiration

Business Leaders Reveal Their #FirstSevenJobs on Twitter

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

Richard Branson famously sold Christmas trees and magazines in his teen years before founding the Virgin Group and making his billions. Elon Musk coded his own video game at age 12. Warren Buffett peddled chewing gum door to door when he was only 6.

Everyone has to start somewhere.

Last Thursday, a Twitter user named @mariancall asked her followers, “What were your first seven jobs?” She was soon inundated with mentions, as several celebrities, from Buzz Aldrin to Stephen Colbert, shared their first gigs. Aldrin, one of the first two men to set foot on the moon, started as a dishwasher. Colbert, who’s hosted two eponymous talk shows, was once a busboy and even a futon salesman. Many business executives and entrepreneurs also tweeted their career trajectories.

Related: The Wild and Crazy Career Paths of 5 Self-Made Billionaires (Infographic)

If you dream of wild success but are slogging away to save up in the interim, let the early resumes of these founders and CEOs inspire you.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Diane von Furstenberg: Every Successful Person Feels Like a Loser (Even Me)

Inspiration

The Top TED Talks of 2019 and What You Can Learn From Them

Inspiration

Build a Successful Company by Ditching Your Perfectionist Mindset