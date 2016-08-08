Business Leaders Reveal Their #FirstSevenJobs on Twitter

August 8, 2016 2 min read

Richard Branson famously sold Christmas trees and magazines in his teen years before founding the Virgin Group and making his billions. Elon Musk coded his own video game at age 12. Warren Buffett peddled chewing gum door to door when he was only 6.

Everyone has to start somewhere.

Last Thursday, a Twitter user named @mariancall asked her followers, “What were your first seven jobs?” She was soon inundated with mentions, as several celebrities, from Buzz Aldrin to Stephen Colbert, shared their first gigs. Aldrin, one of the first two men to set foot on the moon, started as a dishwasher. Colbert, who’s hosted two eponymous talk shows, was once a busboy and even a futon salesman. Many business executives and entrepreneurs also tweeted their career trajectories.

If you dream of wild success but are slogging away to save up in the interim, let the early resumes of these founders and CEOs inspire you.

— Debra Sterling (@debbieblox) August 7, 2016

Snow shoveling

Newspaper delivery

Reading tutor

Boat crew

Caddy

Biz ops intern

Consulting analyst#firstsevenjobs — Jeff Weiner (@jeffweiner) August 7, 2016

Cafe hand

Sales assistant

Retail administrator

Editorial assistant

Online editor

Digital director

Marketing director #firstsevenjobs — Kate Kendall (@KateKendall) August 7, 2016

#firstsevenjobs 1) House painter's assistant 2) Construction worker 3) Office janitor 4) Newspaper design intern (3x) 7) Entrepreneur — Ben Huh (@benhuh) August 7, 2016

Dishwasher

Pizza boy

Waiter

Congressional intern

Economist

eLearning Consultant

EdTech Entrepreneur#FirstSevenJobs — Andrew Cohen (@acohenNY) August 6, 2016

#firstsevenjobs

mowing lawns

scooping ice cream

working in a library

programmer

programmer

programmer

programmer — Paul Graham (@paulg) August 7, 2016

#firstsevenjobs

Library clerk

Babysitter

Tutor

Dishwasher

Math book editor

Lab tech

Cafe cashier — Ellen Pao (@ekp) August 6, 2016