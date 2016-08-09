Growth Strategies

6 Important Things a Startup Designer Should Know

While designing, always remember that you are starting fresh!
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
6 Important Things a Startup Designer Should Know
Image credit: Shutterstock
Designer & Founder of Kandida
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

6 important things a startup designer should know: Designers are creators that have a magical wand to create anything and everything at any given point. If you are a startup designer your passion and the desire to be more creative will be on a higher level which is the best part about doing something on your own. These are 6 things that I feel are essential if you are planning to venture as a startup designer.

  • Decide the type of design you are really good which means use your USP as your master key to start your designing engine
  • While designing, always remember that you are starting fresh and so you need to be jugaadi. So, work smarter not harder or longer.
  • As its said that time is more precious than money but frankly speaking when starting up money management is more precious then time. I don't say that deadlines are not important but it's advisable that you start working from the 1st day itself and not on the last day because creativity is something that needs time to imagine. Conceptualisation makes a design perfect ,so, ample amount of time is required to save money while designing or planning of investment.
  • We all have a USP for our startup but please before starting something new please make a prototype and share it with friends and family.Look at their taste for the concept closely and see if they liked it. Tell them to rate it out of 5 and subsequently brain storm on why they did not rate something adequately. Customer is king!
  • A designer is specialised not just in designing but in making a Quality and practical product. A startup designer should have the capacity to make best quality in best price.
  • Study the current forecasts and try to create a a new trend for ur collection. Always try that ur clients follow it and it becomes a classic forever! Lastly be fearless ,determined and reach out for the stars !!! 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

Common Legal Terminologies All Entrepreneurs Must Know

Growth Strategies

Increase Employee Retention by Upping Your Leadership EQ

Growth Strategies

How to Fall in Love With Strategic Planning