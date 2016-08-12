Brexit

How Brexit May Impact Hiring Tech Talent in the UK

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How Brexit May Impact Hiring Tech Talent in the UK
Image credit: Wikimedia
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There is tremendous speculation about how the UK’s vote to leave the European Union will impact the economy and business’s ability to attract and retain talent. From dire predictions of doom to optimistic visions of improvement, the unknown creates an environment of fear. Will we lose all our non-UK workers? What will happen if our process for securing talent is too slow to compete with faster, easier-access countries? What if we can’t get the talent we need? What if talent shuns us because we’re difficult? Fear is a natural reaction to unexpected change. Rather than dwell in fear, let us focus on what we can impact and control.

Attract Talent with your courage

The world is a global village. Talent moves via natural flows, demand and supply, and follows innovation. Potential restrictions will be like a rock in the river, present and formidable, but the water finds ways to still flow. Now is the time to be brave and use uncertainty and risk to your advantage. Where great change happens, especially where independence gives people back the power to determine the course of their future, great possibilities and potential open up. Talent thrives on being part of uncertainty and risk. Play this to your advantage. Be open about the unknowns, don’t make any promise you can’t keep, but definitely use uncertainty and the opportunity to be part of historic change to your benefit. Keep in mind that people typically change jobs every 18-36 months, so focus on what you have to offer them now.

Prepare strategically for an agile hiring process

Now is the time to start looking at how to make your hiring process more agile. Planning for contingencies and best/worst case scenarios will help you be ready to move in the direction you need to go once the regulatory impact is revealed. Start looking at how you could source talent differently. Again, don’t let fear drive your strategy. Be mindful and intentional about owning this situation in every way you can. How can Brexit drive a better recruitment process for you? Where could you find global partners who can help you navigate it and bring in fresh perspective? The next two years are years for intense learning, planning, and optioneering stronger, more vibrant futures.

Value the talent you have now in the UK

Send a strong message that you value your current talent. Your people are afraid and your leadership and ability to be real and speak to their fears with humility and transparency is critical. You don’t want people jumping ship now. You also don’t want to up and leave yet. Brexit guarantees change, but none of us know what those changes will entail. As long as we don’t allow fear to drive us, we have the opportunity to create our brightest future yet.

Shore up your employment branding

It’s important to remember that it is trade that impacts the flow of talent most. Not political alliance. So, while we may end up needing to change the process of how and where we source talent, using a visa program, for instance (as the United States does), your company’s ability to attract and retain talent still depends on your employment brand. Focus on shoring up your employment brand in ways that will counter people’s fears. For example, now may be the time to emphasize growth opportunities at your company to counter people’s potential concerns about you losing access to foreign markets. Strong, vibrant employment brands attract talent from all over the world, and the top talent will be willing to do what it takes to work in your UK locations. So, don’t take your eyes off the value of continually improving your employment brand. Now, more than ever, who you are in your market is vitally important.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Brexit

Keep Calm and Carry On: What Brexit Means for Doing Business Across the Pond

Brexit

Don't Say 'Tally Ho' To The U.K. -- Yet!

Brexit

London Startup Scene Weighs Threat of British 'Techxit'