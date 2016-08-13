Five Tips For Startups Thriving In The Urban Sector

August 13, 2016 3 min read

Architectural Entrepreneurship is a significantly developing business not only in India, but all over Asia, in particular. As the Real Estate Market is booming high, a lion’s share of the Asian economy depends on the growth and development of cities- in this context, I believe Architectural Entrepreneurship is going to play an important role as it can make a great difference by creating large-scale development opportunities as well as bringing in international business collaborations into the practice through globally significant projects.

India is one of the fastest growing nations in the world and most Indian cities have already being noted for their gradually growing cosmopolitan experience which is changing demands and aspirations of people and in its turn the notion of urban development.

In this context, start-ups really reflect the spirit and enthusiasm towards innovation in the Indian urban context- it is a very positive sign to see how young minds are gradually taking up challenges and converting them into opportunities for the greater good of the mass population through creation of entrepreneurship that redefine smart urbanization. There are many startups working in this space, like Pom-Pom, Uber, Ola, Oyo etc., and many more should because they have the capability to build great environments of commerce through involving different businesses and a range of socio-economic classes, thereby creating grounds for empowerment of the mass into building Smart Indian Landscapes.

I believe the five most interesting avenues the Start-ups can look towards is:

People’s city

Any new business should be envisioned as a participatory endeavour which is all inclusive- businesses should unite people across economies, cultures and caste, allowing contribution from one and all. In doing so every individual is empowered with the ‘Right to the City’ which is largely a need in Indian context.

User-friendly methods of engagement

Businesses should use user-friendly mass-sharing application so that any common man from any part of the society can engage into it and contribute to its growth. User-friendly methods would also allow people to learn, use and communicate fast in these systems which will also interest the mass in preferring such businesses over others.

Interactive and Entertaining

Businesses should be smart and interactive which is informative and arouses interest in every individual to further participate into it. Entertaining methods like gaming, gaining points/ score, etc. can be used to develop smart databases and applications which is greatly useful in building such businesses bigger.

Harvest Ideas from Mass Population

Such start-ups must never run out of ideas, and in order to ensure so, it must always allow ideas to flow in from its participants which should comprise of the mass population- it must be minded that big innovations always matters in ‘Mass’.

Conservation of Indian culture through Re-invention

Some of the greatest ideas of entrepreneurship are present in the traditional Indian cultural landscape itself which should be explored and conserved through futuristic imagination of the same. Like the Flipkart has redefined the ‘Indian Bazaar’, the Pom Pom has reincarnated the ‘Indian Kabadiwalla’, I am sure other start-ups will play a crucial role in conserving the indigenous culture through invention of businesses.