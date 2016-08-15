Foodpanda Merges With Hungerstation, Strengthens Saudi Arabia Presence
You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.
Deciding which online food delivery website to use just got easier for Saudi Arabia’s consumers. Online food delivery company foodpanda has merged its Saudi Arabian arm Hellofood with Hungerstation, a KSA-based food delivery startup. In a statement on the deal, foodpanda says that the business consolidation move pushes foodpanda to be a “clear market leader” in the region. Foodpanda also announced that with this merger, the company is now profitable in Middle East region, after having turned a profit in Central Eastern Europe last year. The company adds that both brands will continue to operate post-merger, providing access to variety of restaurants to Saudi consumers. Ebrahim Al-Jassim, founder, Hungerstation, will lead the existing teams, while Mehdi Oudghiri and Anass Boumediene, Managing Directors of foodpanda Middle East, will oversee operations.
