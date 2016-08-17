Uber

Uber Takes Legal Action Over New Rules in London

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Uber Takes Legal Action Over New Rules in London
Image credit: Shutterstock | Enhanced by Entrepreneur
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Uber has launched legal action against new rules in London such as written English tests for its drivers, in the latest battle between regulators and the car ride app which has faced bans and protests worldwide.

Following months of demonstrations from drivers of the capital's famous black cabs, public body Transport for London (TfL) launched a consultation last year on a raft of proposals to restrict the way private hire firms operate.

In January, it decided against imposing a five-minute wait time for rides on customers of services such as Uber, which allows customers to book and pay for a taxi on their smartphones, but said that it would bring in measures including compulsory language tests.

In recent months, the regulator has provided more detail including that drivers should have English reading and writing skills, that private hire firms must operate a London call center and drivers must have insurance for vehicles even when they are not being used as private hire cars.

“The goalposts have moved at the last minute and new rules are now being introduced that will be bad for both drivers and tech companies like Uber,” its London General Manager Tom Elvidge said.

Rapidly expanding tech start-ups are having to navigate regulations and opposition from some unions and existing service providers around the world.

Earlier this week, food delivery firm Deliveroo said British riders could opt out of its new payment system after it became the latest firm to face criticism for the employment terms given to its staff.

Uber, whose investors include Goldman Sachs and Alphabet Inc. unit Google and is valued at $62.5 billion, said it backed drivers being able to speak English but the proposed tests were too rigorous.

The firm, which opened a new call center in Ireland earlier this year, is also opposed to setting up a London call center, which TfL's rules say must be in place from Oct. 1.

The transport authority said it would defend its proposals in court.

“These have been introduced to enhance public safety when using private hire services and we are determined to create a vibrant taxi and private hire market with space for all providers to flourish," a spokesman said.

(By Costas Pitas; Editing by Estelle Shirbon)

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Uber

Uber Shuts Down Its LA Office and Reportedly Lays Off 80 People

Uber

Uber Experiment Lets California Drivers Set Their Own Fares

Uber

Uber Error Charges Riders 100 Times More Than the Original Price