Picture This: Panasonic Launches LUMIX GX85

Panasonic introduced its new DSLM (Digital Single Lens Mirrorless) camera, the LUMIX GX85, which shoots vibrant, high quality images using a new 5-axis Dual Image Stabilizer and an electromagnetic shutter drive. LUMIX GX85 records high-resolution 4K video with 8 MP photo extraction and captures 4K photos using three exclusive modes including 4K Burst, 4K Burst (Start/Stop), and 4K Pre-burst.

Even better, LUMIX GX85 enables 4K Live Cropping during video recording. It also integrates Wi-Fi connectivity for instant image sharing. Once you connect the camera to a smartphone or tablet, installing the Panasonic Image App is simple and allows you to shoot, browse and share images remotely. For even more creative photography, the LUMIX GX85 integrates a new L. Monochrome mode, which produces pictures with rich gradation like that of a B/W film. The other new additions are Focus Bracket and Aperture Bracket, which allow you to choose your best shots after you’ve taken them. LUMIX GX85 packs a host of advanced technologies in a light and compact body, which means you’d want to take it wherever you go.

