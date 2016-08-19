Technology

Picture This: Panasonic Launches LUMIX GX85

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Picture This: Panasonic Launches LUMIX GX85
Image credit: Panasonic
Panasonic LUMIX GX85
Guest Writer
Columnist
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Panasonic introduced its new DSLM (Digital Single Lens Mirrorless) camera, the LUMIX GX85, which shoots vibrant, high quality images using a new 5-axis Dual Image Stabilizer and an electromagnetic shutter drive. LUMIX GX85 records high-resolution 4K video with 8 MP photo extraction and captures 4K photos using three exclusive modes including 4K Burst, 4K Burst (Start/Stop), and 4K Pre-burst.

Even better, LUMIX GX85 enables 4K Live Cropping during video recording. It also integrates Wi-Fi connectivity for instant image sharing. Once you connect the camera to a smartphone or tablet, installing the Panasonic Image App is simple and allows you to shoot, browse and share images remotely. For even more creative photography, the LUMIX GX85 integrates a new L. Monochrome mode, which produces pictures with rich gradation like that of a B/W film. The other new additions are Focus Bracket and Aperture Bracket, which allow you to choose your best shots after you’ve taken them. LUMIX GX85 packs a host of advanced technologies in a light and compact body, which means you’d want to take it wherever you go.

Related: Picture This: Canon's New Entry-Level EOS DSLR

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says