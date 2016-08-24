Consumer

Breaking Down the Consumer Buying Process (Infographic)

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
Breaking Down the Consumer Buying Process (Infographic)
Image credit: Paper Boat Creative | Getty Images
CEO of BiznessApps
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Bizness Apps

Retailers are often thrown for a loop by consumers’ purchasing decisions. They can seem random, unpredictable. This thinking leads many businesses to approach marketing randomly and without proper research. But there is a well documented process consumers go through when buying and it’s formed around six stages. Understanding this process makes it easier to market effectively and create a strategy that works at each stage, ultimately leading to high conversion rates and loyal customers.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Leadership

How to Empower Your Employees to Be More Customer-Centric

Marketing

How to Market Taboo Products

Growth Strategies

5 Strategies to Keep Your Customers Long-Term in 2020