Mentorship

P.V. Sindhu and Gopichand – Six Mentorship Lessons One Can Learn From This Duo

The ease with which Sindhu and P. Gopichand communicated with each other during the match sets a remarkable example of a mentor-mentee relationship!
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
P.V. Sindhu and Gopichand – Six Mentorship Lessons One Can Learn From This Duo
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Former Staff, Entrepreneur India
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Hyderabad’s P.V.Sindhu defeated Japan's Nozomi Okuhara to confirm her place in the finale round of badminton at the Rio Olympics today. Apart from the crackling energy that shimmered on the ground from the 21-year old power girl, what also stood out was the ease with which Sindhu and P. Gopichand, her coach, communicated with each other during the match.

Today’s match, was one of the last hopes pending for India at the Olympics. However, this did not get Gopichand distracted or make him an over enthusiastic and desperate mentor. He displayed the right attitude of a veteran player and coach to Sindhu and kept his calm throughout the match.

Some of the key attributes that he displayed on the field were worth taking a note of and those who seek mentorship roles in the professional space should rightly adhere to the same.

  1. A coach does not let go of your spirit and gives you the right tips even during the final hours of the game
  2. He precepts your opponents weaknesses for you
  3. Corrects you when he sees you making mistakes and makes sure he keeps his tone low so that you don’t get nervous
  4. He keeps external factors in control because when you are in the game you really don’t take note of them. Gopichand was seen asking for the need to change the shuttle for Sindhu.
  5. Whether Sindhu won or lost a point to her opponent, he maintained the same temperament and did not get over excited
  6. During the short breaks, Gopichand was seen speaking to Sindhu very calmly and  tried his best to not show the pressure and hopes he had from her during the match

P Gopichand can rightly be termed as the Dronacharya of badminton in India today, who has honed skills of Saina Nehwal, Sindhu and P.Kashyap. Mentorship is an important contribution to entrepreneurs in the startup ecosystem or any other professional field. A good mentor is tested against the toughest of times and today’s match sets an exemplarary example of a true mentor-mentee relationship!

Entrepreneur wishes the duo the very best for the finale!

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Mentorship

7 Entrepreneurs Share the Guru-mantra That Shaped Their Career

Mentorship

Why Akon Says There's No Such Thing as Mistakes

Mentorship

Being a Consistent Learner Helps Ace Mentorship Skills