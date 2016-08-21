Stories Of 5 Indian E-Commerce Startups That Every Entrepreneur Should Watch

August 21, 2016 3 min read

What started from meagre kirana and nukkad stores decades back has transformed to affluent businesses today. The world is buzzing with innumerable startups these days. Curious to know about people behind these successful ventures and how they started? Here’s presenting 5 inspiring founders of startups in the e-commerce domain, released by UpGrad on their new go-to portal for interviews with stalwarts across industries, UpGrad Talks. Celebrating the enterprising spirit of these founders, let’s take a quick look at these industry leaders who made it big and have survived the highs and lows in their entrepreneurial journey. So, what kept them going? Read on to know it all:

1. Albinder Dhindsa, Co-Founder Grofers: Highlighting the importance of creating customer experience which is indeed invaluable in the longer run for any business to function, he says, “Although some initial assumptions while starting up may not be spot on. It’s important to build a supply experience for demand to generate.” Find out as he elaborates Grofers’ journey here.

2. Radhika Aggarwal and Sanjay Sethi, Founders ShopClues: When they started, they knew the journey won’t be as easy as it appears to be, especially clearing the funding round as they share, “A lot of energy and heartburns go into getting a startup funded.” So, what got ShopClues up and running, hear from the founding team here.

3. Ritesh Agarwal, CEO and Founder, OYO Rooms: The birth of a tech-enabled company offering standard reliable rooms transformed the face of Indian hospitality sector. He shares his experience by adding, “It’s important to standardise user experience in order to retain them.” Learn about the current opportunities in the accommodation market segment in India, here.

4. Ambareesh Murty, Co-Founder, Pepperfry: Change is the only constant we all know and this holds true in case of startups as well. Mr. Ambareesh Murty endorses the same notion as he adds, “Every plan you startup with will change.” Know of the three biggest learnings from his journey here.

5. Deep Kalra, CEO and Founder MakeMyTrip: Surviving the dotcom bust and the many hurdles, getting listed on the International Stock Exchange; MakeMyTrip was a game changer in the travel segment. Mr. Deep Kalra shares his views on the importance of co-founders to have complimentary skills.” Hear this from the man himself here.

